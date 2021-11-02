RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

POV Studios Limited and Rushing Tap announce multi-million dollar partnership towards creating world class entertainment platform

Authors:

Pulse Mix

POV studios, an entertainment investment company and Rushing Tap limited, a video production and online marketing company, has announced a multi-million dollars partnership geared towards creating a world class entertainment production outfit in Nigeria.

POV Studios Limited and Rushing Tap announce multi-million dollar partnership towards creating world class entertainment platform.
POV Studios Limited and Rushing Tap announce multi-million dollar partnership towards creating world class entertainment platform.

Speaking on the development Mr. Ayodele Soyombo, the Chief Business Officer, POV studios, stated that this partnership was very strategic as the media and entertainment sector in Nigeria is a vibrant one with much room for growth.

Recommended articles

He disclosed further that the goal of the partnership is to create a media and entertainment hub equipped with modern facilities that will be the best of its kind in the Country.

Also commenting on the development, Mr Soji Ogunnaike, founder Rushing Tap limited, stated that this partnership is in line with the vision of the company to create world class video content for the ever-dynamic practitioners and audience of the entertainment industry.

According to him, the partnership has already given birth to a new studio facility called Rushing Tap Studios. A unique hub for content production which houses 3 major sound stages, top of line audio and video recording equipment as well as Pre and Post Production facilities and even accommodation services.

Key investors in the new entertainment hub include Angel Investor by Mr. Olumide Soyombo who has invested in various sectors of the economy including paystack, piggy vest among others and Drosk Limited with investment interest in the automobiles and technology sectors.

POV Studios Limited and Rushing Tap announce multi-million dollar partnership towards creating world class entertainment platform.
POV Studios Limited and Rushing Tap announce multi-million dollar partnership towards creating world class entertainment platform. Pulse Nigeria

Rushing Tap’s vision is to be a world class hub for visual content production and online marketing. The present world is a visual world and brands need to tell their stories most importantly through video hence, our focus is to help brands and businesses conceptualise, produce and market entertainment content.

"With this partnership with POV Studios, the new state of the art Rushing Tap Studios is equipped to be a one-stop-shop for all content creation needs; walk in with your script and leave with a beautifully finished video”. He stated.

Located in the highbrow Lekki axis of Lagos, Rushing Tap Studios, upon commissioning will offer a world class platform for video content development and production for the entertainment industry in Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

Feel free to contact Rushing Tap Studios below:

Phone: +234 818 177 7726

Email: studios@rushingtap.com

Studios Manager: Biodun Williams

Phone: +234 802 461 1347

Email: biodun@rushingtap.com

----

#FeaturedPost

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

POV Studios Limited and Rushing Tap announce multi-million dollar partnership towards creating world class entertainment platform

POV Studios Limited and Rushing Tap announce multi-million dollar partnership towards creating world class entertainment platform

Obi Cubana: All you need to know about the flamboyant billionaire

Obi Cubana: All you need to know about the flamboyant billionaire

Amanda Dara Production announces the release of 'A Caring Player'

Amanda Dara Production announces the release of 'A Caring Player'

Cubana Chief Priest, others react to alleged arrest of Socialite Obi Cubana

Cubana Chief Priest, others react to alleged arrest of Socialite Obi Cubana

Kunle Afolayan hints on new film coming to screens in December

Kunle Afolayan hints on new film coming to screens in December

US-based Nigerian show promoter alleges extortion, demands N28m refund from Burna Boy and his mom

US-based Nigerian show promoter alleges extortion, demands N28m refund from Burna Boy and his mom

Bimbo Ademoye, Uzor Arukwe to star in new dark comedy 'Omoge Suzzy'

Bimbo Ademoye, Uzor Arukwe to star in new dark comedy 'Omoge Suzzy'

Clan Irin bags second win in Gulder Ultimate Search 12

Clan Irin bags second win in Gulder Ultimate Search 12

Yul Edochie's wife shares cryptic message about men of this generation

Yul Edochie's wife shares cryptic message about men of this generation

Trending

Gravediggers Wife, Ayinla, Omo Ghetto: The Saga receives multiple nominations at AMAA 2021

Funke Akindele-Bello plays the dual role of Lefty and Ayomide in 'Omo Ghetto' (The Saga) [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele]

'Squid Game' director slams Lebron James over comment about show's ending

'Aki and Pawpaw' remake is coming to cinemas this December!

'Aki and Pawpaw' official poster [Instagram/charlesofplay]

AMAA 2021 noms: 5 biggest snubs and surprises

AMAA 2021 nominations [Instagram/amaawards_]