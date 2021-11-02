POV Studios Limited and Rushing Tap announce multi-million dollar partnership towards creating world class entertainment platform.

He disclosed further that the goal of the partnership is to create a media and entertainment hub equipped with modern facilities that will be the best of its kind in the Country.

Also commenting on the development, Mr Soji Ogunnaike, founder Rushing Tap limited, stated that this partnership is in line with the vision of the company to create world class video content for the ever-dynamic practitioners and audience of the entertainment industry.

According to him, the partnership has already given birth to a new studio facility called Rushing Tap Studios. A unique hub for content production which houses 3 major sound stages, top of line audio and video recording equipment as well as Pre and Post Production facilities and even accommodation services.

Key investors in the new entertainment hub include Angel Investor by Mr. Olumide Soyombo who has invested in various sectors of the economy including paystack, piggy vest among others and Drosk Limited with investment interest in the automobiles and technology sectors.

Pulse Nigeria

“Rushing Tap’s vision is to be a world class hub for visual content production and online marketing. The present world is a visual world and brands need to tell their stories most importantly through video hence, our focus is to help brands and businesses conceptualise, produce and market entertainment content.

"With this partnership with POV Studios, the new state of the art Rushing Tap Studios is equipped to be a one-stop-shop for all content creation needs; walk in with your script and leave with a beautifully finished video”. He stated.

Located in the highbrow Lekki axis of Lagos, Rushing Tap Studios, upon commissioning will offer a world class platform for video content development and production for the entertainment industry in Nigeria and neighbouring countries.

Feel free to contact Rushing Tap Studios below:

Phone: +234 818 177 7726

Studios Manager: Biodun Williams

Phone: +234 802 461 1347

----