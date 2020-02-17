On Saturday, February 15, 2020, Nigerian celebrities joined award winning music video director, Melina Matsoukas and 'Get Out' star, Daniel Kaluuya at the Filmhouse Cinemas, IMAX Lekki for the Nigerian premiere of the director's first feature film 'Queen and Slim'.

The 'All Black' themed premiere set the ambiance for the evening of what was to become a spellbinding film experience. In attendance were the Hollywood stars, Dr Sid, Uti Nwachukwu, Osas Ighodaro, Latasha Ngwube, Mocheddah, Ozzy Agu and a host of others.

On premiering 'Queen and Slim' in Nigeria, Kaluuya revealed that an African premiere of his movies has been a long time dream and Nigeria has been a dream come true.

Written by Emmy-award winning TV writer, Lena Wraite, 'Queen and Slim', is based on a black couple Queen ( Jodie Turner-Smith) and Slim (Daniel Kaluuya) who become fugitives after Slim guns down a white policeman in self defense. It's a tragic love story about black love and black excellence.

