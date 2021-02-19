Nollywood veteran actress, Patience Ozokwo recently shocked fans with a fun fact about her acting career.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday February 18, Ozokwo revealed she was convinced against her initial will by actor Chika Okpala popularly known as Chief Zebrudaya from the popular 80s sitcom 'New Masquerade' and Pete Eneh.

"I was introduced to Nollywood by chief Zebrudaya (Chika Okpala) and Pete Eneh (may God continue to rest his soul). They were my class mates in Esute mature university program. They couldn't believe how much I made them laugh everyday in class", the actress wrote.

"They practically dragged me into Nollywood (story for another day). Before then I was doing radio drama and stage play."

Also known as Mama G, Ozokwo who is popular for her evil mother-in-law roles has enjoyed an acting career spanning over two decades in the Nigerian film industry.