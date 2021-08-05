RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Papa Benji: Watch Jemima Osunde, Basketmouth in new teaser for episode 2

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

A new season of the web series premiered on July 31, 2021.

Basketmouth and Jemima Osunde in 'Papa Benji' [instagram]

'Papa Benji' web series is back! The first episode of season two went live on Saturday, welcoming fans of the show to Papa Benji's chaotic and crazily hilarious pepper soup joint.

Slated for release this Saturday is episode two with viewers set to find out what happens to Papa Benji after his not so shocking collapse. A new teaser for the new episode recently debuted.

The new teaser features Jemima Osunde as Jennifer Obiagwu, Mr Jiminus' (Basketmouth) young and heartachingly gorgeous wife, Papa Benji ( Senator), Papa Solo (Buchi) among others.

Watch the new teaser:

The Zing Network and Baronsworld production centers on comic events in its titular character's pepper soup joint. 'Papa Benji' is created by Basketmouth, produced by Solomon Adekunle and directed by Patrick Nkamiang.

