'Shine Ya Eye' housemate, Tega has cleared the air on the scandalous five seconds she shared with co-housemate Saga during their first truth or dare game.
BBNaija 2021: My husband and I have an understanding - Tega on truth or dare game with Saga
The married housemate stated that she could do anything in the house asides sex.
Responding to a question from Whitemoney on if her partner felt comfortable with her getting sexual with other housemates, Tega clarified that she got his blessings prior to the show.
According to the married mom of one, she and her husband had an understanding to do anything but sex in the house.
Recall the housemates stirred some steam on Sunday night with the notorious truth or dare games. During Tega's turn, she was dared to choose a male housemate to suck her breasts for five seconds. Surprisingly, she chose Saga and went ahead with it.
Tega's actions sparked major outrage on Twitter enough for her partner to allegedly clear the air in a viral tweet.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng