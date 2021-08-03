Responding to a question from Whitemoney on if her partner felt comfortable with her getting sexual with other housemates, Tega clarified that she got his blessings prior to the show.

According to the married mom of one, she and her husband had an understanding to do anything but sex in the house.

Recall the housemates stirred some steam on Sunday night with the notorious truth or dare games. During Tega's turn, she was dared to choose a male housemate to suck her breasts for five seconds. Surprisingly, she chose Saga and went ahead with it.