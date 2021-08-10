RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Papa Benji: Watch Mr Jiminus & Papa Solo analyse Ghana visa free to Dubai

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The second season of the Basketmouth created series premiered in July.

Buchi as Papa Solo in 'Papa Benji' series [Instagram/basketmouth]

The satire is back! A fan-favourite part of the 'Papa Benji' comedy series is the satirical analysis of current events and like the previous season, fans are set for a whole new show.

Show creator, Basketmouth recently shared a new teaser featuring characters Mr Jiminus (Basketmouth) and Papa Solo (Buchi) comically weigh in on recent reports of Ghana's visa free entry to Dubai.

Watch the teaser:

Already in its second episode, the new series has made quite the buzz leaving viewers clamouring for more adventures from Papa Benji's pepper soup joint.

Produced by Solomon Adekunle and directed by Patrick Nkamiang, the series also stars Jemima Osunde, Bethel 'Senator' Njoku, Onyebuchi Ojieh, Nedu Wazobia, Buchi, Maleke, Brain Jotter, Forever and Kite Ika.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

