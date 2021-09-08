Ahead of the 2021 Independence day theatrical release of new feature film 'Pandora's Box', Horocon Media production has debuted a first look and official trailer.
Watch Ufuoma Mcdermott, Onyi Alex, IK Ogbonna in 'Pandora's Box' trailer
The drama premieres in cinemas on October 1, 2021.
Recommended articles
The Ovie Odiete scripted film follows the story of a couple forced apart when a tragic incident occurs testing their faith and love for each other. The film also touches themes of grief and the tough choice of euthanasia.
'Pandora's Box' stars an impressive cast including Ufuoma Mcdermott, Onyii Alex, IK Ogbonna, Timini Egbuson, Nini Mbonu and is produced by John Chukwuebuka.
Watch the trailer:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng