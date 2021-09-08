RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Ufuoma Mcdermott, Onyi Alex, IK Ogbonna in 'Pandora's Box' trailer

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The drama premieres in cinemas on October 1, 2021.

Pandora's Box movie [Instagram]

Ahead of the 2021 Independence day theatrical release of new feature film 'Pandora's Box', Horocon Media production has debuted a first look and official trailer.

The Ovie Odiete scripted film follows the story of a couple forced apart when a tragic incident occurs testing their faith and love for each other. The film also touches themes of grief and the tough choice of euthanasia.

'Pandora's Box' stars an impressive cast including Ufuoma Mcdermott, Onyii Alex, IK Ogbonna, Timini Egbuson, Nini Mbonu and is produced by John Chukwuebuka.

Watch the trailer:

PANDORAs BOX : TRAILER (2021) HD

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

