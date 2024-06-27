ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

What Nollywood mystery films can learn from 2005's 'Owó Ẹ̀jẹ̀'

Samson Toromade

Owó Ẹ̀jẹ̀, adapted from a novel of the same title, is one of Nollywood's most unforgettable mystery films.

'Owó Ẹ̀jẹ̀' delivers compelling drama and competent twists
'Owó Ẹ̀jẹ̀' delivers compelling drama and competent twists

Recommended articles

Under the spotlight are Tiger (Gbemisola Faleti), a love rival; Joseph (Dosu Fatomilola), a close friend who happens to have spent his final moments with him; Olowojeunjeje (Kola Oyewo), a local chief who the deceased has been blackmailing; Baba Wale (Kareem Adepoju), a father-like figure to the deceased, and Lana (Lapade Babatunde), a bus driver who has just arrived town while evading arrest for murder in Lagos.

Sule's murder is the inciting incident of 'Owó Ẹ̀jẹ̀' [YouTube/Remdel Movies]
Sule's murder is the inciting incident of 'Owó Ẹ̀jẹ̀' [YouTube/Remdel Movies] Pulse Nigeria

The job of figuring out the real killer falls to Akin Olusina (Lanre Balogun), a private detective Sule's lover, Bisi (Ganiyat Ogundele), hires because she's dissatisfied with how the police are handling the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owó Ẹ̀jẹ̀, adapted from Kola Akinlade's 1976 novel of the same title, is one of Nollywood's most unforgettable whodunits, exploring the naked complexities of human nature.

Detective Olusina shares DNA with Hercule Poirot, the fictional Belgian detective created by British writer, Agatha Christie. Though he doesn't dress as elegantly or move with a chip on his shoulder as his foreign counterpart (and possible influence), Olusina sports the same conspicuous moustache and is just as dedicated to justice; in this case, finding Sule's killer.

Lanre Balogun delivers a measured performance as Akin Olusina, a private detective [YouTube/Remdel Movies]
Lanre Balogun delivers a measured performance as Akin Olusina, a private detective [YouTube/Remdel Movies] Pulse Nigeria

The defining attraction of a good mystery film is the twists that happen while the audience navigates a minefield of new developments and misdirections before a killer is finally exposed.

The crime thriller, directed by Yemi Amodu, does well stringing the audience along, keeping them in the dark about who wanted Sule dead enough to act on it. With the detective leaving no stone unturned unravelling the mystery, the motives of the suspects and the opportunities they had to commit the crime stimulate compelling drama and characters that command attention. But Owó Ẹ̀jẹ̀ isn't just about a dead farmer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the film's undercurrent lies tribal tensions, as the local population exhibits sociocultural aggression against the Ebira settlers in the community. It's an extra complexity to the storytelling that makes the characters feel like real people as the film peels back the layers that shed light on Sule's murder and the conditions that enabled it.

The investigation of his death involves some methodical police work as Olusina and other police detectives diligently, and sometimes aggressively, question suspects in conversations that feel polished and effective in moving the story forward. Some of the discoveries that lead to the unravelling of the real killer feel heavy-handed and convenient for the plot, but the execution of the final reveal and the intricacies of the murder ooze refinement that sustains interest.

A room full of suspects and a dead man [YouTube/Remdel Movies]
A room full of suspects and a dead man [YouTube/Remdel Movies] Pulse Nigeria

Balogun delivers a measured performance to make Olusina an endearing character to root for. The coterie of other competent actors that surrounds him in the film, including Babatunde Agoro (Sola Fosudo), Sergeant Oriowo (Lere Paimo), and Tunde Atopinpin (Taiwo Adeyemi), also pull their weight to deliver an arresting story.

Even if you see the final twist of who the real killer is coming — and that's a big if — all the pieces are not properly lined up until Owó Ẹ̀jẹ̀ is ready to play all its cards. That's all you can ever really ask of a good mystery film — a compelling hook, perfect red herrings, a detective who can hold your attention, and a killer that makes you work for the final cathartic twist.

ADVERTISEMENT

How 'Lagidigba' created a radical feminist icon — and crushed her

I hate jungle justice now, but 'Issakaba' made me love it as a child

What 'Blood Sister' gets right — and wrong — about sibling rivalry

How 'Ṣaworoidẹ' became Nollywood's most iconic political drama

ADVERTISEMENT

'Festival of Fire' wants you to question barbaric culture, not preserve it

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. He is a multimedia storyteller with 10 years of experience across politics, health, and pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Olamide brings YBNL together for his 10th project 'Ikigai'

Olamide brings YBNL together for his 10th project 'Ikigai'

Afrobeat meets Reggae as Seun Kuti & Damian Marley release historic single 'Dey'

Afrobeat meets Reggae as Seun Kuti & Damian Marley release historic single 'Dey'

The purpose of marriage is not to give you happiness - ID Cabasa

The purpose of marriage is not to give you happiness - ID Cabasa

I'm working on myself - Don Jazzy opens up on why he hasn't remarried

I'm working on myself - Don Jazzy opens up on why he hasn't remarried

What Nollywood mystery films can learn from 2005's 'Owó Ẹ̀jẹ̀'

What Nollywood mystery films can learn from 2005's 'Owó Ẹ̀jẹ̀'

Law Offices of Robert A Celestin, Empire Africa launch groundbreaking annual Lagos initiative

Law Offices of Robert A Celestin, Empire Africa launch groundbreaking annual Lagos initiative

Inkblot's 'Muri & Ko' rakes in over ₦66m following opening weekend

Inkblot's 'Muri & Ko' rakes in over ₦66m following opening weekend

'Iyanu' creator Roye Okupe, casting director Paula Wilson to be featured at 2024 Summit

'Iyanu' creator Roye Okupe, casting director Paula Wilson to be featured at 2024 Summit

What is life like for a retired broadcaster who reported during military era?

What is life like for a retired broadcaster who reported during military era?

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kanayo O. Kanayo warns movie producers as he calls out Angel Unigwe's mother

Kanayo calls for actress Angel Unigwe to be boycotted by producers after incident on set

Inkblot Productions and Biodun Stephen set June date for 'Muri & Ko'

Biodun Stephen's 'Muri and Ko' with Kunle Remi leads Nollywood films at the box office

Angel Unigwe’s team calls out Kanayo O. Kanayo’s over his unprofessionalism [Instagram/kanayo.o.kanayo]

Angel Unigwe's team calls out Kanayo O Kanayo for acting unprofessionally

'Owó Ẹ̀jẹ̀' delivers compelling drama and competent twists

What Nollywood mystery films can learn from 2005's 'Owó Ẹ̀jẹ̀'