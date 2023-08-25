ADVERTISEMENT
Here's your first look at upcoming psychological thriller 'Over The Bridge'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The movie sheds light on a silent menace in the city of Lagos.

Official poster for the movie Over The Bridge. [Twitter/Shockng]

It tells the story of Folarin Marinho, an investment banker who goes missing while working on a major project in Nigeria's most populous state, Lagos. On a search for him, his wife discovers the pressures and challenges her husband was faced with because of the high-profile government job he was working on.

The psychological thriller was shot in Lagos, Nigeria with K.C Obiajulu handling the principal photography, which wrapped up on June 1, 2022,

Produced by Bose Oshin and directed by Tolulope Ajayi, the cast includes Ozzy Agu who plays the lead, veteran actress Joke Silva, Deyemi Okanlawon, Segilola Ogidan, Chimezie Imo and Paul Adams

Written and produced by Tosin Otudeko, she describes the movie as an emotional drama in an exclusive with Shockng. She also revealed having the story idea over 11 years ago but didn't pursue it until now when she considered the storyline timely and relevant.

Speaking on her journey to creating the movie script, Otudeko narrates, "I worked with a script mentor who reviewed the initial drafts quite early on in the process and after speaking with the director we carried on the journey for about two years of reviewing the script, developing and aligning our visions to what we have today".

Over The Bridge addresses the theme of mental health issues in the corporate world in Lagos in particular as well as the pressure corporate workers face from demands.

No release date has been revealed yet, as we wait in anticipation.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

