Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has been unveiled as the latest cast of 'Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story', Play Network studios' remake of Amaka Igwe's 1994 crime thriller.

The Nollywood star actress will play the role of Lady Maimuna Atafo, a fictional character in the upcoming remake directed by Ramsey Nouah.

Speaking on her character and the movie, Ekeinde shared: "It feels great being a part of this remake...There's a lot of youth and drama, culture. I like that there is a human story to it. People will be able to relate to it because they can find themselves in the story plus it's a classic and you can't go wrong with a classic".

The anticipated remake written by 'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' writer, Nicole Asinugo will also star newly unveiled cast, Ayo Makun alongside Osas Ighodaro, Bucci Franklin, Efa Iwara, Stan Nze, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Elma Mbadiwe and Odera Adimorah.