Play Network Studios has unveiled the cast poster for its upcoming movie, 'Rattle Snake The Ahanna Story'.

The remake of Amaka Igwe's 1994 crime thriller, 'Rattle Snake', will star Osas Ighodaro, Bucci Franklin, Efa Iwara, Stan Nze and Emeka Nwagbaraocha in roles yet to be confirmed.

Not a lot has been revealed about the story but film lovers are anticipating come backs of favourite characters from the 1994 thriller some of which include Ahanna Okolo, Sango, Odinaka among others.

ALSO READ: Here's a first look at 'Rattle Snake The Ahanna Story'

The 1994 three-part hit movie, reportedly based on a true life story, follows the tale of Ahanna, a young man who gets lured into a life of crime after the death of his father. It was Nollywood's first attempt at exploring the Action film genre.