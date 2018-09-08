Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde says she loves singing more than acting

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde I love singing more than acting - actress

Omotola also hinted that she would be returning to the music studio to churn out more melodies.

  • Published:
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde says she loves singing more than acting play

Omotola also hinted that she would be returning to the music studio to churn out more melodies.

(Africa Magic)

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has shocked her fans saying she loves singing more than acting.

The AMVCA Best Actress 2018 made this disclosure in an interview with Punch where she referred to music as her first love.

"I know a lot of people get shocked when I say that I love singing more than acting, but that is just the truth and I would have to speak my truth," the actress said.

ALSO READ: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Nollywood screen icon, 40th birthday

Omotola also hinted that she would be returning to the music studio to churn out more melodies.

Continuing, "You can call that my first love if you want. I know that people think I have not ‘blown’ (made it big) as a singer so they expect me to just say acting is my love, but I would shock the world soon."

Omotola Jalade prepares for her 40th birthday play

Omotola Jalade prepares for her 40th birthday

(Instagram/OmotolaJaladeEkeinde)

My first love was no movie production  - Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Omotola also said in the interview that her first love was not movie production.

The actress went further to say she had always loved to play in the real estate sector and as such, she studied Estate management at the University of Lagos.

"My first love was not producing movies. I like real estate and I studied Estate Management. I actually do real estate as a business and I thought about how I could merge real estate and entertainment.

play

"That is what I wanted to do. I wanted to do real estate in entertainment and that is what I fell back into. I just want to get properties and begin to think of the process of building cinemas, film studios or film villages," Omotola said.

ALSO READ: Omotola Jalade, Isoken, Odunlade win big at AMVCAs 2018

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is 2018 Best Actress in Africa

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde joined Rita Dominic as recipients of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award for Best Actress in a drama.

Omotola won the best actress at the 2018 AMVCAs for her role in "Alter Ego."

The actress beat Agaba Joan - The Torture; Keira Hewatch - The Witness Box; Miriam Kayode - Children of Mud; Cinderella Sanyu - Bella; and Lilian Echelon - Black Rose.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Project Fame Sixth winner of reality show picks up cab driving to avoid...bullet
2 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenesbullet
3 'Lion heart' Netflix buys Genevieve Nnaji's movie before premiere at...bullet

Related Articles

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Celebrating an evergreen Nollywood screen icon
AMVCAs 2018 Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is excited about movie awards ceremony
AMVCAs 2018 Isoken, Odunlade Adekola, Omotola win big at African movie awards
Jenifa 5 Nollywood movies will be turning 10 in 2018
"I belong" 5 things you don't know about 2008 Nollywood movie
Pulse List 7 Nigerian celebrity couples that should have a reality show
"Diamond Ring" 7 classic Nollywood movies turning 20 in 2018
Pulse Opinion How Nollywood tricks you into seeing bad movies
Pulse Opinion Can nudity make or ruin an actor's career in Nollywood?
Pulse List 7 Nollywood actors who have featured in a Hollywood film

Movies

''Merry Men'' See first trailer of AY's movie Ft. RMD, Ramsey Nouah, Jim Iyke and Falz
Genevieve Nnaji's movie, 'Lion Heart' premieres at TIFF 2018
'Lion Heart' Genevieve Nnaji's movie premieres at TIFF 2018
Burt Reynolds in "Deliverance."
Burt Reynolds 'Smokey and the Bandit' actor dies at age 82
Documentary on Quincy Jones to premiere at TIFF 2018
'Quincy' Netflix documentary on legendary producer to premiere at TIFF 2018