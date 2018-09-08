Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde says she loves singing more than acting

news

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has shocked her fans saying she loves singing more than acting.

The AMVCA Best Actress 2018 made this disclosure in an interview with Punch where she referred to music as her first love.

"I know a lot of people get shocked when I say that I love singing more than acting, but that is just the truth and I would have to speak my truth," the actress said.

ALSO READ: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Nollywood screen icon, 40th birthday

Omotola also hinted that she would be returning to the music studio to churn out more melodies.

Continuing, "You can call that my first love if you want. I know that people think I have not ‘blown’ (made it big) as a singer so they expect me to just say acting is my love, but I would shock the world soon."

My first love was no movie production - Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Omotola also said in the interview that her first love was not movie production.

The actress went further to say she had always loved to play in the real estate sector and as such, she studied Estate management at the University of Lagos.

"My first love was not producing movies. I like real estate and I studied Estate Management. I actually do real estate as a business and I thought about how I could merge real estate and entertainment.

"That is what I wanted to do. I wanted to do real estate in entertainment and that is what I fell back into. I just want to get properties and begin to think of the process of building cinemas, film studios or film villages," Omotola said.

ALSO READ: Omotola Jalade, Isoken, Odunlade win big at AMVCAs 2018

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is 2018 Best Actress in Africa

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde joined Rita Dominic as recipients of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award for Best Actress in a drama.

Omotola won the best actress at the 2018 AMVCAs for her role in "Alter Ego."

The actress beat Agaba Joan - The Torture; Keira Hewatch - The Witness Box; Miriam Kayode - Children of Mud; Cinderella Sanyu - Bella; and Lilian Echelon - Black Rose.