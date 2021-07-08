RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Oluseyi Asurf announces 2nd feature film 'Trois Plats Froids à Abidjan'

The film will explore themes of immigration and trafficking.

Teaser poster for 'Trois Plats Froids à Abidjan'

Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker Oluseyi Asurf Amuwa has unveiled a first look at his second feature film titled 'Trois Plats Froids à Abidjan' or '3 Cold Dishes in Abidjan' in English.

The story written by Tomi Adesina follows three young girls forced into slavery by men whom they had trusted. Now grown, they unite to take revenge on the men who took away their innocence. The film will explore human trafficking and migration within Sub-Saharan region.

Currently in pre-production, the will be co-directed by Apolline Traoré from Burkina Faso in order to bridge the language gap. It is co-produced by Asurf's Asurf Films, IFIND (France) and DIFFA West Africa (Ivory Coast).

" 'Trois Plats Froids à Abidjan' is a project that I've been on since my last time in Ouagadougou for Fespaco Festival is 2018, birthed from my experience travelling by road after missing my flight to the festival. And I think this story is important as people mostly talk about trafficking between Africa and Europe but the damage of this trade happens within the West African border the most," Asurf told Pulse in an exclusive interview.

"It was pitched at the French-Nigerian co-production workshop in 2019 but couldn't move it beyond the workshop. I eventually found two great partners, Francis Nebot and Alain Modot in 2021 to run the project with. We just got selected at OIF and looking out for other opportunities while work in progress."

Principal photography for 'Trois Plats Froids à Abidjan', according to the director, will commence in October 2021.

Asurf's feature film debut, 'Hakkunde' premiered in 2017 to critical acclaim. The film won the Best Nigerian Film category at the African International Film Festival 2017 as well as a merit award at the IndieFEST Film Awards 2017.

