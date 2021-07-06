Zlatan Ibile joins cast of Jade Osiberu's 'Gangs of Lagos'
Set in Lagos, the star-studded film is produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju.
The director recently teased fans with a photo of Tobi Bakre and Zlatan and a caption that suggests the rapper may be the film's antagonist.
Zlatan is interestingly not the first artiste to join the 'Gangs of Lagos' cast. A week ago, Osiberu announced that legendary Fuji singer Pasuma joined the cast with behind the scene shots.
Both Zlatan and Pasuma join the impressive cast which include Bakre (in the lead role), Adesua Etomi, Eniola Badmus, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham, Yvonne Jegede, Chike and Muiz Sanni of Ikorodu Bois.
