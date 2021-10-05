RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Joke Silva debunks Olu Jacobs death rumours, says actor is 'hale and hearty'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Joke Silva says husband is in good health as opposed to news making the rounds.

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva [Instagram/AjokeSilva]
Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva [Instagram/AjokeSilva]

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has reacted to rumours currently making the rounds about the demise of her husband, actor Olu Jacobs.

According to Punch, the actress in an exclusive interview debunked the reports and clarified that the veteran actor was enjoying a nice meal at the time.

"Don’t mind them, they’re just talking rubbish; don’t disturb your head. He is in the living room right now about to have Eba and Ogbono soup. Let them keep deceiving themselves. He is hale and hearty”

News of Jacobs' alleged demise began trending on Twitter on Tuesday evening with fans asking for clarification from family and colleagues. It is, however, unclear how the news broke.

The 79-year-old veteran star actor has been away from spotlight for a few years now with reports claiming he was battling an unnamed illness. However, actress Uche Jombo recently shared a video of Jacobs at a Lancelot Imasuen movie set in Lagos.

See video:

www.instagram.com

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

