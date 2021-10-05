According to Punch, the actress in an exclusive interview debunked the reports and clarified that the veteran actor was enjoying a nice meal at the time.

"Don’t mind them, they’re just talking rubbish; don’t disturb your head. He is in the living room right now about to have Eba and Ogbono soup. Let them keep deceiving themselves. He is hale and hearty”

News of Jacobs' alleged demise began trending on Twitter on Tuesday evening with fans asking for clarification from family and colleagues. It is, however, unclear how the news broke.

The 79-year-old veteran star actor has been away from spotlight for a few years now with reports claiming he was battling an unnamed illness. However, actress Uche Jombo recently shared a video of Jacobs at a Lancelot Imasuen movie set in Lagos.