'The Vendor,' a 2018 production from Odunlade Adekola has began streaming on Netflix.

The film, which features Adunni Ade, Odunlade Adekola and Jide Kosoko was first released in 2018 in cinemas under FilmOne Distribution.

The addition of 'The Vendor,' to Netflix joins the expanding roster of Nollywood content on the global streaming platform.

Written, produced and directed by Odunlade Adekola, the comedy tells the story of a vendor, whose luck changes after meeting a rich young lady.

Adekola plays the lead male role of the vendor while Adunni Ade plays the role of the lead actress.

Other members of the cast include Eniola Ajao, Ireti Osayemi, Kayode Olaseinde, Tunde Bernard, and Bolaji Amusan aka Mr Latin.