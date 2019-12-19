‘Ajanaku,’ the new film by Odunlade Adekola is currently the number one film on the trending list on YouTube.

The film features Yemi Solade, Odunlade Adekola, and Ireti Osayemi. Other featured in the film are Eniola Ajao, Bolaji Amusan aka Mr. Latin, and Babatunde Aderinoye.

Written, directed and produced by Odunlade Adekola, the film has had over 420K views in the first six days of publishing. It was published on December 13.

Adekola also features some of the students from his acting academy, Odunlade Adekola Films and Production Academy.

‘Ajanaku,’ tells the story of Dr. Ajanaku, a worthy unorthodox healer, played by Odunlade Adekola. Ajanaku believes so much in his ancestral powers but in this chosen path, there are lots of battles to be fought to remain relevant.