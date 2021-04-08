Nollywood star actor, OC Ukeje is top trending on Twitter NG after a heated debate comparing him to another actor broke out early Thursday April 8, 2021.

The star actor is one of Nollywood's most awarded male talents with a range uneasily rivaled in the industry. OC Ukeje came into limelight after winning the Amstel Box Office (AMBO) reality show and has since featured in over 20 films.

Ukeje is till date AMAA's most nominated Nigerian male actor with five nominations. He is also one of the few Nigerian actors to have two out of three major African film awards- AMVCA, AMAA and AFRIFF. Ukeje has all except an AFRIFF award.

Here is an unranked list of Ukeje's top 10 best performances across television and film:

1. White Waters

The 2007 AMBO sponsored feature film directed by Izu Ojukwu ('76') was Ukeje's debut onscreen role after winning the reality show. The role earned him his first Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) nomination and win in the best upcoming actor category. He also won a City People's Best New Act award for the role.

2. Alan Poza

Directed by Charles Novia, the 2013 romcom starred Ukeje as the eponymous lead character. His performance earned him an AMAA 2013 best actor nomination and a Best of Nollywood Awards win.

3. Love Or Something Like That

Directed by Shirley Frimpong-Manso, the star actor played a character with cancer and AIDS. For the role, he got his third AMAA nomination for the best supporting actor category.

4. Ayanda

Ukeje played the role of a mechanic in the Sara Blecher directed romantic comedy. The role earned him his fourth AMAA nomination in the best actor in a leading role category in 2016.

5. Potato Potahto

In the Shirley Frimpong-Manso directed film, Ukeje stars alongside Joselyn Dumas in a role that earned him a best actor in a leading role AMAA 2018 nomination.

6. Two Brides and a Baby

Ukeje won his first ever AMVCA award in the best actor in a drama category. He also won a Best of Nollywood award for best actor in a leading role.

7. Hoodrush

Ukeje played the lead role in the 2012 musical thriller directed by Dimeji Ajibola. His performance earned him a best actor In a leading role nod at the 2013 Nollywood Movie Awards

8. Gidi Up

The Jade Osiberu created Ndani web series saw Ukeje play one of four friends on their journey to self discovery. The series was well received but ended after two seasons.

9. Shine Your Eye

The 2020 film directed by Matias Mariani saw Ukeje make the much anticipated return to the screens. The movie premiered at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival to positive reviews and later on Netflix. Ukeje played a Nigerian musician who travels to Brazil in search of his estranged brother.

10. The Arbitration

Ukeje plays a tech company owner embroiled in a sexual assault case filed by his former lover and business partner. The 2016 drama is directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.