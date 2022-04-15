Obi Maduegbuna lands lead role in Dr. Sid’s directorial debut ‘TOOT’

The ‘Money, Men & Marriage’ series actor will star alongside Timini Egbuson and Binta Ayo Mogaji in the film co-written by Mike Shelton, Sidney Esiri and Ajumoke Nwaeze.

Also starring Lateef Adedimeji, Demola Adedoyin, Charles Inojie, Tope Olowoniyan and Lillian Afegbai, ‘TOOT’ follows an introverted video game developer who sets out on a wild and challenging search for a wife with the help of his young brother (played by Egbuson).

The official synopsis reads: “When a mother stands on her ideology of ‘the order of things’, Tunde cannot get married because his older brother Demi (who has given up on love) must marry first. This then leads to a wild and challenging search for a wife for Demi.”

Prior to the soon-to-be-released romcom, Maduegbuna has featured in a number of top-rated productions including the latest season of Ndani TV’s ‘Rumour Has It’ and the AMVCA nominated ‘Tainted Canvas’ directed by Segilola Ogidan.

Watch the new teaser: