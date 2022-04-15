RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Obi Maduegbuna lands lead role in Dr. Sid’s directorial debut ‘TOOT’

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The romcom produced by Mimi Bartels, Esse Akwakwa and Edith Nwekenta, will premiere in cinemas in June 2022.

Nollywood actor Obi Maduegbuna [Instagram]
Fast-rising Nollywood actor, Obi Maduegbuna has landed his debut lead role in Dr. Sid’s forthcoming feature film ‘The Order of Things’ aka ‘TOOT.

The ‘Money, Men & Marriage’ series actor will star alongside Timini Egbuson and Binta Ayo Mogaji in the film co-written by Mike Shelton, Sidney Esiri and Ajumoke Nwaeze.

Also starring Lateef Adedimeji, Demola Adedoyin, Charles Inojie, Tope Olowoniyan and Lillian Afegbai, ‘TOOT’ follows an introverted video game developer who sets out on a wild and challenging search for a wife with the help of his young brother (played by Egbuson).

The official synopsis reads: “When a mother stands on her ideology of ‘the order of things’, Tunde cannot get married because his older brother Demi (who has given up on love) must marry first. This then leads to a wild and challenging search for a wife for Demi.”

Prior to the soon-to-be-released romcom, Maduegbuna has featured in a number of top-rated productions including the latest season of Ndani TV’s ‘Rumour Has It’ and the AMVCA nominated ‘Tainted Canvas’ directed by Segilola Ogidan.

Watch the new teaser:

The Zero Gravity productions and FilmOne Entertainment collaboration will reportedly premiere in cinemas on June 10, 2022.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

