Obi Emelonye's 'Badamasi' premiere to kick off UK cinema activity

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The movie's world premiere will hold at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

The official poster for 'Badamasi: Portrait of a General' [Instagram/@obiemelonye]

Obi Emelonye's Ibrahim Babajida biopic 'Badamasi'(Portrait of a General) is set to open UK cinemas as the first red carpet event post Covid-19 lockdown.

The event confirmed for June 12 will hold at the O2 Arena, Emelonye confirmed via an Instagram post.

"The cinemas are open in the UK and the first red carpet film Premiere anywhere in the UK is for.an African film. BADAMASI (Portrait of a General) premieres on June 12 and tells the compelling story of a great country and a powerful man in need of healing."

Shot in 2018, in Lagos, Minna, Abuja and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the film portrays the former Nigerian military head of state as a man with flaws but a deep sense of patriotism. It stars Enyinna Nwigwe as Ibrahim Babaginda alongside Charles Inojie, Sani Danja, Yakubu Mohammed, Okey Bakassi, Kalu Ikeagwu, Julius Agwu and Erick Didie.

