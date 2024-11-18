RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Now let’s talk about Method Acting

Brooks Eti-Inyene

You could be an exceptional actor but are you a method actor? Maybe you don't even have to be. We will be exploring the craft behind an actor’s process.

When we talk about actors who fully embody their characters, who seem to become the essence of the person they’re portraying, we often refer to method acting.

But what does this term mean, and why does it evoke both admiration and controversy in equal measure?

While it has been celebrated for its ability to produce raw, transformative performances, it has also sparked debates about its emotional toll on actors and its place in modern cinema.

READ ALSO: The FilmJoint Awards 2025: See complete list of nominees

So, what exactly is method acting, how did it come to be, and what are its philosophies? Let’s dive deep into this fascinating and sometimes controversial acting technique.

At its core, method acting is an approach that encourages actors to fully immerse themselves in their character, often to the point of using their own emotions and life experiences to bring authenticity to their role. It is considered a more natural and truthful performance. Method acting is often associated with the Stella Adler and Lee Strasberg schools of acting, both of which derive from the Russian actor and director Konstantin Stanislavski’s system of acting.

The idea behind method acting is to create a bridge between the actor’s personal life and the character they are playing, allowing them to access and use personal memories, emotions, and experiences to bring greater truth to their performance. In practice, this often means that method actors don’t just act as if they are the character—they live as the character, sometimes for weeks or months leading up to a performance.

There are various schools of thought and techniques within method acting, but some core principles remain consistent across the board:

One of the most famous but controversial principles of method acting is the use of emotional recall or affective memory. This technique involves the actor recalling a personal emotional experience (such as grief, anger, or joy) and using those emotions to influence their portrayal of a character’s emotions. For example, an actor playing a grieving mother might recall the personal loss of a loved one to create a more authentic, emotionally charged performance.

Method actors often take their commitment to a character beyond the rehearsal or filming process. They may live like their character for weeks, months, or even years, absorbing the habits, language, and mannerisms of the role. For instance, Daniel Day-Lewis famously remained in character as the disabled butcher, Bill the Butcher while filming Gangs of New York—even walking with a limp on set, speaking in an accent, and interacting with others as his character.

Method actors are encouraged to stay present in the moment and react to their fellow actors spontaneously and truthfully. While scripts are a foundation, method acting emphasises emotional truth over mechanical delivery. This means that method actors might improvise, adjusting their performances based on their character’s internal emotions at the moment.

In extreme cases, actors will fully immerse themselves in the physical and psychological life of the character, adopting their mannerisms, social habits, and physical traits. This type of total immersion allows the actor to fully shed their own identity and truly inhabit the character. This method can lead to intense psychological involvement but also has its drawbacks in terms of actor well-being.

While method acting has been lauded for creating some of the most powerful and immersive performances in films, it has also faced criticism. Some argue that the intense psychological and emotional demands of the technique can be harmful to the actor’s mental health. Critics have pointed out that by forcing actors to relive traumatic personal experiences, method acting can sometimes blur the line between reality and fiction, leading to emotional exhaustion and burnout.

However, despite the criticisms, method acting remains a popular and influential approach to acting today, particularly among actors who seek to create deeply personal and emotionally truthful performances. Where audiences are increasingly attuned to authenticity and emotional depth in film, method acting can be a powerful tool for creating immersive cinematic experiences.

