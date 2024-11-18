The FilmJoint Awards 2025: See complete list of nominees

Ahead of the 2025 FilmJoint Awards, here’s the complete list of nominees and their respective categories.
The countdown to the 2025 Filmjoint Awards is officially on, and there are exceptional films nominated this year. The nominations for the awards reflect a wide variety of genres, styles, and talents— each film offering a unique and captivating experience.
Here’s a rundown of the films leading the charge at the 2025 Filmjoint Awards, each one a contender in multiple categories for this year’s prizes.
BEST PICTURE
- Bunuelesque- Hippogryph Films
- Jujuman- Tony Ogunyinka
- Conversation From the Past - Damilola Aleje
- The Birth- Segilola ogidan
- The Interrogation of Lotanna- Serah Ibukun Adetoyinbo and Ore Obadofin
- Ekun Iyawo: A Tale of a Runaway Bride- Moses Ipadeola
- Love Olaitan- Moyosore Akinsete
BEST DIRECTOR
- Segilola Ogidan - The Birth
- Reginald Jumbo - The Interrogation of Lotanna
- Moyosore Akinsete - Love Olaitan
- Smart Edikan - Cry Me Awake
- Moses Ipadeola - Ekun Iyawo: A Tale of a Runaway Bride
- Doyinsola Ajayi - Maki
- Chukwuka Ndife - The Major
BEST INDIGENOUS FILM
- Ekun Iyawo: A Tale of a Runaway Bride- Moses Ipadeola
- Edeleyo - The Decision- Frank Nosa
- The Interrogation of Lotanna- Reginald Jumbo
- Cry Me Awake- Smart Edikan
- Psyched- Stephanie Necus
- Man and Masquerade-Adekunle Blue
- Honeycomb- Babatunde Lawal
BEST AFRICAN FILM
- The Interrogation of Lotanna - (Nigeria)- Reginald Jumbo
- Conversation From The Past - (Nigeria)- Damilola Aleje
- Ekun Iyawo: A Tale of a Runaway Bride - (Nigeria)- Moses Ipadeola
- Mike and Mariam (Tanzania)- Michael Goima
- Taama (Uganda)- Nsubuga Arthur
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
- Bunuelesque - Hippogryph Films
- Jujuman - UK Tony Ogunyinka
- Ibrahim- USA Yomi Orun
- Dojo - USA Jon Paul
- Weisergeburt (Rebirth) - USA Diane Degry
BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM
- On your Own- Daniel Itegboje
- Agbo: Poison or Remedy- Samad Uthman
- The Way We Are- Emmanuel Emeka
- 28 Days- Imoh Eboh
- Sipping Words- Ian Gitiku Ngene
- Ade: Depth of Devotion- Solomon Ojochegbe
- Afrobunk- Adeleye Adeniyi
BEST STUDENT FILM
- Flawed Cupid- Emerald Obahiagbon
- Angel in the Stone- Doyinsola Ajayi
- Rekiya- Wuraola Adeniran & Deborah Ahme
- Ijo, A Dance- Chukwufumnanya Oluwatobi
- The Last Sane Man In Lagos- Jimeto Onyedika
- Endless Loop- Che Messiah
BEST MAKE UP/SFX
- Bush Baby- Benita Imomoh
- The Major- Chidi Onuike
- Cry Me Awake- Nwankwo Chidera
- Ekun Iyawo: A Tale of a Runaway Bride- Abisoye Balogun
- Edeleyo - The Decision- Augustina Enokehan
- Sweat and Blood- Moradeke Adeniran
VOICE OF IMPACT AWARD
- On your Own- Daniel Itegboje
- 28 days- Imoh Eboh & Bolaji Gelax
- Kaseko- Adebayo Oluwatunmise
- Bodmas- Taiwo Bukky & Orobosa Ikponimwen
- Better Place- Korede Soyinka
- Sonu (Missing)- Vincent Egbe & Mfon Abasi Inyang
- Sealed- Desmond Ebuwa Ekunwe
JURY AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING STORYTELLING ARE
- The Birth- Segilola Ogidan
- Love Olaitan- Moyosore Akinsete
- Conversation from the Past- Adesola Oni
- The Interrogation of Lotanna- Reginald Jumbo
- Honeycomb- Babatunde Lawal
BEST SCREENPLAY (ORIGINAL OR ADAPTED)
- The Birth- Segilola Ogidan
- Honeycomb- Tobi Marho &Babatunde Lawal
- Turning Point- Bola Daniel
- Maki- Linda Marrick
- Last Cab Home- Oluwagbemiga Idahosa
- Ume(Breathe)- Sandata Ireogbu, Uche Mordi
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE ARE:
- William Chinoyenem - The Interrogation of Lotanna
- Desmond Bryce - Man and Masquarade
- Greg Ojefua - RoadTrip
- Nonso Ekemezie - The Delectable Azeezah Sama
- Chris Akoh - Breakfast Over Dinner
- Korede Soyinka- Tele Tele
- Peter Inyang- Bush Baby
BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
- Segilola Ogidan - The Birth
- Chinenye Ulaegbu - Cry Me Awake
- Teniola Aladese - Maki
- Isoken Aruede - The Delectable Azeezah Sama
- Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko - Conversation From The Past
- Mary Edet - Psyched
- Bona Efua - Anthology of Emotions
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Bush Baby - Damilare Adeesho
- The Birth- Solomon Essang
- The Major- Collins Edemuzor, Ugonna Samuelson
- Sweat and Blood- Ademola Adebisi
- The Delectable Azeezah Sama- Oghenetega Odikpa
BEST FILM EDITING
- The Birth- Adebeshin Samuel
- The Major- Chukwuka Ndife
- Bush Baby- Tunde Moses, Hassan Oluwapelumi, Amadike Vivian
- The Delectable Azeezah Sama- Bolanle Jegede
- Tele Tele- Olamilekan Adedayo
- Jude- Okosa Augustine Okosa
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Edeleyo - The Decision- Bridget Osemwengie
- Tele Tele-
- The Major-
- Conversation from the Past- FG Ajileye
- Ekun Iyawo: A Tale of a Runaway Bride- Ogunfeyitimi Omoloro
- Cry me awake- Olaoye Omotosho
BEST SOUND OVERALL
- Ekun Iyawo: A Tale of a Runaway Bride- Kazeem Kaycekeys Taiwo
- The Major- Chukwuka Ndife
- Tele Tele- Prince Olusam Gbadamosi
- Bush Baby- Irmiya Pwanonzadi
- Edeleyo - The Decision- Okorie Prince Onyedikachi
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Ekun Iyawo: A Tale of a Runaway Bride- Tiniuola Nwachukwu
- Conversation from the Past- Ifan Ifeanyi Michael
- Edeleyo - The Decision- Okoro Elvis
- The Major- Chidi Onuike
- Cry Me Awake- Ifebuche Austin
- Sweat And Blood- Ademola Adebisi