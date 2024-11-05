RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nollywood's players shine at Netflix Lights, Camera... Naija

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Netflix returned for another edition of Lights, Camera… Naija! on for November 2, 2024.

L-R Adeniyi Johnson, Femi Adebayo, Chioma Chukwuka, Aishat Lawal, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Funky Mallam [Netflix]
L-R Adeniyi Johnson, Femi Adebayo, Chioma Chukwuka, Aishat Lawal, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Funky Mallam [Netflix]

It was an unforgettable night dedicated to honoring the Pioneers, Pillars, and Players of the industry. The event was a brilliant showcase of the essence of Nollywood, merging the magic of film with spectacular fashion moments.

Guests came in their cabaret chic outfits ranging from sequined gowns to bold tailored suits and were received by the night’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. True to his craft, Ebuka captivated attendees with his engaging commentary and flair, making the event all the more memorable.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu hosted the second edition of Netflix Lights Camera ... Naija [Netflix]
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu hosted the second edition of Netflix Lights Camera ... Naija [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria
This year, Netflix celebrated the Pioneers; who are the practitioners who built the early iterations of Nollywood, the Pillars; who are the off-screen talent, and Players - the on-screen talent who delight and excite audiences.

The event was also graced by the minister of arts, culture, tourism and creative economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, who was well received by Ben Amadasun, Netflix VP of Content , Middle East and Africa.

It was a night with live performances from music sensations Victony and Sharpband. It is safe to pronounce this year’s edition of Lights, Camera…Naija! a dazzling celebration of creativity, artistry, and community within the industry.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

