Abimbola Craig to release new web-series, ‘A Heart On The Line’ starring Ayoola and Mimi Chaka

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Craig is popular for her role as creator of Skinny Girl in Transit.

“A Heart On The Line directed by Abimbola Craig [Instagram/@abimbolacraig]
"A Heart On The Line" directed by Abimbola Craig [Instagram/@abimbolacraig]

The actress and director took to her instagram to make the announcement

“Exciting News! After months of dedication and wearing many hats, I’m thrilled to introduce “A Heart On The Line”. A #BluuTV original series, coming soon to YouTube. This project has been in the pipeline for a hot minute, and I couldn’t be happier to finally share it with you all. Stay tuned for what’s to come – I can’t wait to take you on this journey with me! Hit the subscribe button now for all the juicy updates!, the post said.

Craig currently serves as vice president of production, Nile Group. She previously headed production at NdaniTV and has several work to her credit including Game On, Rumour Has It, Phases, and The Juice

Written by Bunmi Ajakaiaye the series cast includes Ayoola Ayolola, Mimi Chaka, Tomike Adeoye, Shalewa Ashafa, Akin Lewis, Fadakemi Olumide, and Seun Akindele.

