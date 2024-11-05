Abimbola Craig to release new web-series, ‘A Heart On The Line’ starring Ayoola and Mimi Chaka

“Exciting News! After months of dedication and wearing many hats, I’m thrilled to introduce “A Heart On The Line”. A #BluuTV original series, coming soon to YouTube. This project has been in the pipeline for a hot minute, and I couldn’t be happier to finally share it with you all. Stay tuned for what’s to come – I can’t wait to take you on this journey with me! Hit the subscribe button now for all the juicy updates!, the post said.