RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nollywood veteran filmmaker Ebere Moses passes on

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The filmmaker was a famous editor in the 90s with projects including Living in Bondage and Nigerias longest TV series Ripples.

Moses Ebere [Facebook]
Moses Ebere [Facebook]

Nollywood veteran filmmaker Moses Ebere is dead. The Abia-state born talent reportedly died on Tueday March 22 from a yet to be confirmed ailment.

Recommended articles

Confirming the tragic passing, film director Amayo Uzo Philips made an announcement via Facebook.

Amayo Uzo Philips confirms the death of colleague Moses Ebere [Facebook]
Amayo Uzo Philips confirms the death of colleague Moses Ebere [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

"Heard a very bad news about Moses Ebere, one of the oldest Nollywood veteran directors. Met him in the '80s as a powerful editor and that was before the coming of Nollywood," Philips wrote.

"Spoke with him regularly recently because he was planning to come shoot in my state and I was helping him with an epic location.

"This night one of our writer friend called me to say that Moses has passed on today."

Born in Isiala Ngwa, Abia state, Moses began his Nollywood career as a film editor working on most Nollywood classics including 'Living in Bondage' and 'Glamour Girls'.

The UNIBEN graduate also edited Nigeria's longest television series 'Ripples', produced by Zeb Ejiro.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood veteran filmmaker Ebere Moses passes on

Nollywood veteran filmmaker Ebere Moses passes on

Robbers attack the set of 'Lupin', cart away £250k in armed heist

Robbers attack the set of 'Lupin', cart away £250k in armed heist

Vict0ny reacts after being accused of using his wheelchair to gain fame

Vict0ny reacts after being accused of using his wheelchair to gain fame

Gideon Okeke calls out producer Frank Rajah over alleged 3-year debt

Gideon Okeke calls out producer Frank Rajah over alleged 3-year debt

Denrele Edun breaks silence after getting dragged for saying he had an affair with Goldie

Denrele Edun breaks silence after getting dragged for saying he had an affair with Goldie

Wendy Williams wants her money back after 'concerned' bank froze her account

Wendy Williams wants her money back after 'concerned' bank froze her account

AMVCA reacts to 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' call out

AMVCA reacts to 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' call out

Udoka Oyeka's short film 'Listen' premieres on Amazon Prime Video

Udoka Oyeka's short film 'Listen' premieres on Amazon Prime Video

Denrele Edun recounts affair with late singer Goldie while she was married

Denrele Edun recounts affair with late singer Goldie while she was married

Trending

Many great scenes were deleted - Annie Idibia reacts to 'Young, Famous & African' feature

Annie Idibia [Instagram]

Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz called out over AMVCA miscrediting allegations

Funke Akindele, Kolade Morakinyo and JJC Skillz [Instagram]

Why I was banned 2 years for standing up for poorly paid Nigerian actors - Jim Ike

Jim Ike

#Horriblebosses: Nollywood filmmakers Isioma Osaje and Ifeoma Chukwuogo drag each other

Ifeoma Chukwuogo and Isioma Osaje [Instagram/@ifeoma.chukwuogo @msjazzyfied ]