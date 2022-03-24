Nollywood veteran filmmaker Moses Ebere is dead. The Abia-state born talent reportedly died on Tueday March 22 from a yet to be confirmed ailment.
Nollywood veteran filmmaker Ebere Moses passes on
The filmmaker was a famous editor in the 90s with projects including Living in Bondage and Nigerias longest TV series Ripples.
Confirming the tragic passing, film director Amayo Uzo Philips made an announcement via Facebook.
"Heard a very bad news about Moses Ebere, one of the oldest Nollywood veteran directors. Met him in the '80s as a powerful editor and that was before the coming of Nollywood," Philips wrote.
"Spoke with him regularly recently because he was planning to come shoot in my state and I was helping him with an epic location.
"This night one of our writer friend called me to say that Moses has passed on today."
Born in Isiala Ngwa, Abia state, Moses began his Nollywood career as a film editor working on most Nollywood classics including 'Living in Bondage' and 'Glamour Girls'.
The UNIBEN graduate also edited Nigeria's longest television series 'Ripples', produced by Zeb Ejiro.
