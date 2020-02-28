It was a beautiful evening hosted by seasoned media personality IK Osakioduwa while singer, Femi Leye set the relaxed ambience for the cocktail event with a beautiful performance.

The star-studded event had in attendance nominees including Uzor Arukwe, Ramsey Nouah, Kate Henshaw among others.

With the award already in its 7th season, Director M-Net (West Africa), Wangi Mba- Uzoukwu, revealed during the show that they are geared up for a new season that’s set to award outstanding African films after last year’s break. She added that the break was due to the financial strain of hosting the first Big Brother Nigeria edition in Nigeria.

AMVCA’s 7th edition spots a 27th category tagged ‘The Multichoice Talent Factory’ Award. The judge-based category is aimed at recognising talented students around the continent.

