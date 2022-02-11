Nollywood Screenwriting contest announces call for aspiring writers & filmmakers

The initiative organized by Nollywood actor, publisher and activist Lawrence Onuzulike, will see 20 top screenwriting submissions qualify for a grand prize of N1 million and a one-year screenwriting contract with Aforevo.

Presiding judges include industry veterans Clarion Chukwura, Segun Arinze, Victor Okhai, president DGN and Yinka Ogun, President SWGN.

Speaking at a press conference, Onuzulike Said: “Nollywood screenwriting contest was created to reward hardworking screenwriters and highlight the vital roles they play in film making. In Nollywood, there’s this overall feeling that screenwriters despite playing very important roles in filmmaking are not being well recognized and rewarded in the Nigerian film industry.

“Consequently, Nollywood Screen Writing Contest (NSWC) is geared towards correcting that by bringing to the fore the vital roles played by screenwriters in movie production and in the film industry as a whole.

“The media campaign and the razzmatazz that will surround the contest will not only shed light on screenwriters but will also make them the point of focus for once in an industry often dominated by actors, directors and producers.

“This is one of its kind of a project and has never been done on this scale in Nigeria.”

To participate, contesters must submit the first twenty scenes from their scripts after which judges will select the best 20 submissions.

Contesters with the selected submissions will then be required to submit between 100 to 135 scenes of their works after which the judges shall choose the three best scripts.