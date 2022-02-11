RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nollywood Screenwriting contest announces call for aspiring writers & filmmakers

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The contest will see its winner take home the grand prize of N1 million.

Nollywood Screenwriting contest (NSWC) organizers
Nollywood Screenwriting contest (NSWC) organizers

The Nollywood Screenwriting contest (NSWC) has announced a call for filmmakers, screenwriters to participate in a new filmmaking competition.

Recommended articles

The initiative organized by Nollywood actor, publisher and activist Lawrence Onuzulike, will see 20 top screenwriting submissions qualify for a grand prize of N1 million and a one-year screenwriting contract with Aforevo.

Presiding judges include industry veterans Clarion Chukwura, Segun Arinze, Victor Okhai, president DGN and Yinka Ogun, President SWGN.

Speaking at a press conference, Onuzulike Said: “Nollywood screenwriting contest was created to reward hardworking screenwriters and highlight the vital roles they play in film making. In Nollywood, there’s this overall feeling that screenwriters despite playing very important roles in filmmaking are not being well recognized and rewarded in the Nigerian film industry.

“Consequently, Nollywood Screen Writing Contest (NSWC) is geared towards correcting that by bringing to the fore the vital roles played by screenwriters in movie production and in the film industry as a whole.

“The media campaign and the razzmatazz that will surround the contest will not only shed light on screenwriters but will also make them the point of focus for once in an industry often dominated by actors, directors and producers.

“This is one of its kind of a project and has never been done on this scale in Nigeria.”

To participate, contesters must submit the first twenty scenes from their scripts after which judges will select the best 20 submissions.

Contesters with the selected submissions will then be required to submit between 100 to 135 scenes of their works after which the judges shall choose the three best scripts.

The winner will take home the grand prize of N1m, and the winning script will be made into a movie including a one-year scriptwriting contract with Aforevo.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood Screenwriting contest announces call for aspiring writers & filmmakers

Nollywood Screenwriting contest announces call for aspiring writers & filmmakers

Kylie Jenner announces name of her and Travis Scott’s baby boy

Kylie Jenner announces name of her and Travis Scott’s baby boy

Rema steps into album mode with his new single 'Calm down'

Rema steps into album mode with his new single 'Calm down'

An Onyeka Onwenu memoir adaptation is officially in the works!

An Onyeka Onwenu memoir adaptation is officially in the works!

Ikorodu Bois join cast of Kunle Afolayan's new period drama

Ikorodu Bois join cast of Kunle Afolayan's new period drama

'I'm done with marriage' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reveals

'I'm done with marriage' - Blossom Chukwujekwu's ex-wife Maureen Esisi reveals

Specikinging Creates a Piece of Art With EP “El Fuego

Specikinging Creates a Piece of Art With EP “El Fuego”

'D'Owner and D'Owned' - Mercy Aigbe says as she shares new photo with hubby Kazim Adeoti

'D'Owner and D'Owned' - Mercy Aigbe says as she shares new photo with hubby Kazim Adeoti

Wendy Williams needs a guardianship, ‘concerned’ bank claims

Wendy Williams needs a guardianship, ‘concerned’ bank claims

Trending

Kunle Afolayan kicks off production for Game of Thrones-like epic film

Kunle Afolayan shares first-look at forthcoming epic film[Instagram/Kunleafo]

Netflix in talks to make a 'The Tinder Swindler' movie

Simon Leviev in 'The Tinder Swindler'

Nollywood actors say it's unfair to accuse them of enabling money rituals

It's unfair to say Nollywood is enabling ritual

Temi Otedola, Alibaba, Ini Edo to star in Niyi Akinmolayan's 'The Man for the Job'

Ini Edo, Alibaba and Teni Otedola