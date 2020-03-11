Dimeji Ajibola's long awaited sophomore feature film, 'Ratnik' is finally ready to make its cinema run since its proposed November 2019 release date.

The science fiction film, distributed by Bluepictures, will open in cinemas from April 10, 2020. 'Ratnik' stars Osas Ighodaro as a brazen special trooper who returns from the war-front to find her only sister on the verge of becoming an undead following the release of a certain chemical substance. It also stars Bolanle Ninalowo, Adunni Ade, Karibi Fubara, Tope Tedela, Paul Utomi and Meg Otanwa.

Flipsyde Production first premiered 'Ratnik' at the 2019 Lagos Comic Convention to explosive reviews, a lot from the appreciation of Ajibola's exploration of a genre not readily explored in Nollywood.

Following its debut premiere, 'Ratnik' received 7 nominations at the AMVCA 2020 including Best Director, Best Art Director, Best Editor, Best Cinematography, Best Lighting Design, Best Costume Design and the coveted Best Movie (West Africa) category.

Watch the trailer: