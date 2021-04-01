The Nigerian film industry appears to be recovering fast from the crippling effect of coronavirus, with cinemas long open and film production back to speed.

April appears to be an exciting month for Nollywood film lovers with a good number of anticipated titles set for release.

Prophetess - April 2

The Niyi Akinmolayan comedy has Toyin Abraham in the lead role playing a local prophetess who makes a bogus prediction about a football match which sets off a chain of events beyond her control.

The buzz around the film heated up all week long building anticipation for the new title slated for an April 2, 2021 release. It also stars Lateef Adedimeji, Muyiwa Ademola, Tina Mba, Ronke Oshodioke, Deyemi Okanlawon, Uzor Arukwe, Kehinde Bankole, Kunle Remi and Big Brother Naija season four housemate, Seyi Awolowo.

Breaded Life - April 16

At the helm of the upcoming comedy is 'Picture Perfect' director Biodun Stephen. 'Breaded Life' follows the story of a spoiled brat who falls in love with an uneducated bread seller. The romantic comedy stars Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, Tina Mba, Jide Kosoko, Bisola Aiyeola, Mc Lively, Seyi Awolowo and will premiere in cinemas on April 16.

Eyimofe - April 23

Following an impressive festival run, acclaimed Berlinale premiered film 'Eyimofe' is set to make its way to Nigerian cinemas this April.

Directed by brothers Arie and Chuko Esiri, the film follows the stories of Mofe, a factory technician and Rosa, a hairdresser and their quest for a better life as immigrants. It stars Jude Akuwudike, Temi Ami-Williams, Cynthia Ebijie, Sadiq Daba, Tomiwa Edun, Jacobs Alexander, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Lala Akindoju and premieres in cinemas on April 23.

The Wait - April 30

The Yemi Morafa directed faith-based film will premiere in cinemas on April 30. Its star-studded cast include Nse Ikpe Etim, Deyemi Okanlawon, Jimmy Odukoya, Chimezie Imo and Meg Otanwa. The film's story is centered on the lives of two couples, a job seeker, and a passionate doctor, intertwined in a tale of patience and redemption.

Suga Suga -April 30

G-Worldwide's debut film production, 'Suga Suga' is set to premiere in cinemas April 30. Produced by Louiza Williams and directed by Richard Omos, the comedy is centered on the dysfunctional family of a billionaire. It stars Taiwo Obileye, Ayo Adesanya, Tana Adelana and Wole Ojo.