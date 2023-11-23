Nollywood dominates on TikTok in Africa

With its distinct amalgamation of drama, romance, comedy, and social commentary, this burgeoning industry continues to captivate audiences worldwide, contributing a unique and refreshing voice to the diverse tapestry of world cinema.

TikTok acknowledged Nollywood’s impact in November, honouring a film industry renowned for its diverse films across varying budgets and genres. The month-long celebration culminated in the highly anticipated Nollywood Summit on November 23, an offline event where the world’s leading entertainment platform underscored the power and creativity of Nollywood.

Throughout the month, TikTok showcased the industry’s influence through success stories from prominent public figures and publishers who have excelled on the platform.

As part of the summit, 100 key stakeholders, including publishers, media representatives, studios, and performers, shared insight on utilising TikTok for global success. They received valuable guidance from leading TikTok publishers and participated in a masterclass led by TikTok’s team, focusing on effective platform utilisation throughout the entire production cycle.

Notably, the Nollywood hashtag has garnered over 6.9 billion video views, with more than 280,000 published videos, positioning it as a rising star in the global movie industry. Comparatively, Bollywood boasts 133 billion video views, and Hollywood follows with 37.6 billion video views. This data underscores Nollywood’s rapid ascent, signalling its potential to rival Hollywood and Bollywood in both popularity and success.

Renowned Nigerian sensation and actor Eso Dike attributes his international reach to TikTok communities, stating, “TikTok connects people from various backgrounds worldwide, offering diverse methods to share stories. It’s a fantastic platform to showcase my talents to a broad and varied audience, effectively increasing visibility and engagement.”

Bianca Sibiya, Head of Content Operations for TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa, highlights the vision to unlock Nollywood’s cultural significance on TikTok, transcending traditional barriers with high-quality production possibilities. Sibiya states, “Nollywood embraces TikTok to share productions with unlimited creative possibilities, from pre-and post-production to promoting films and experimenting with new storytelling techniques.”

In the words of creator and actor Jim Iyke, “TikTok is a melting pot that unites individuals through art and craftsmanship, offering a straightforward platform to express thoughts and perspectives on global issues. TikTok has propelled our art forward, taking it to global audiences without intermediaries, cutting through obstacles we faced when disseminating our work, and delivering it directly to consumers."

Kate Henshaw, a microbiologist turned Nollywood star, says the TikTok community has allowed her to reveal a playful and humorous side of her personality. Furthermore, she emphasises the importance of authenticity to aspiring actors, actresses, and producers. “Each individual's creative process is unique, and there's no one-size-fits-all approach to content production. Consistency is key; maintain a steady output of your work and avoid limiting yourself in creativity. In acting, infuse life into your role, regardless of whether it's a small or substantial part. Your commitment and passion will shine through, no matter the size of the role.”

Chidi Mokeme, an actor and reality show maestro, praises TikTok’s global reach, making entertainment accessible and democratising the creative and knowledge-based industries. Sibiya underscores TikTok’s unique opportunity for Nollywood stakeholders to engage with a global audience and connect with a younger demographic. “The platform’s algorithm and user interface align well with the entertainment industry. By leveraging TikTok, Nollywood stakeholders can increase visibility, drive engagement, and attract new opportunities for collaborations and monetisation.”

The Nollywood Summit stands as a testament to TikTok’s commitment to supporting and empowering the Nigerian film industry, amplifying the voices and creations of Nollywood’s talented individuals.

