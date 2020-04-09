Nollywood has lost yet another veteran actor. Ukwak Asuquo , popularly known as Boniface for his role in 1964 TV Series 'The Village Headmaster' has passed on.

Ukwak's cause of death or date of demise is however yet to be confirmed.

The announcement of his death was made via a press release shared by Monalisa Chinda Coker on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

The statement reads: “With deep sorrow and gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the demise of Mr Uwak Auquo, popularly known as Boniface in the rested television drama series, The Village Headmaster.

“Until his death, he was a card carrying and financially update member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Abuja Chapter.

“The national president of AGN, Emeka Rollas has set up a burial committee to collaborate with the family to give him a befitting burial.”

The cause of his death was not announced.

Although the cause of his death was, however, not disclosed, AGN has immediately set up a committee to organise a befitting burial for the actor.