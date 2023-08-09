ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria’s cinemas generate ₦482m revenue in July

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, the amount generated in July is lower than the amount ₦567million generated in June.

The CEAN National Chairman, Mr Opeyemi Ajayi , made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. Ajayi said total viewer admission in cinemas across the federation within the month under review was 218,395.

The chairman told NAN that cinemas experienced a slight increase in patronage in July due to the numerous public holidays in the month. He encouraged more Nigerians to consider visiting the cinemas during their leisure to unwind.

We recorded a total sales of ₦482,528,117 for July with 218,395 viewers in the cinemas.

“The cinemas are not doing bad but we encourage more Nigerians to cultivate the habit of visiting the cinemas,” he said.

Ajayi said the movies to be exhibited in cinemas for the month of August are Akuddaya, Meg 2, Teenage Mutant Minja, A Bag of Trouble, Blue beetle, Mikolo, The Modern Woman, Retribution and Kesari.

