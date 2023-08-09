Nigeria’s cinemas generate ₦482m revenue in July

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) says it generated ₦482million as revenue across all cinemas in Nigeria in July.

The CEAN National Chairman, Mr Opeyemi Ajayi , made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. Ajayi said total viewer admission in cinemas across the federation within the month under review was 218,395.

The chairman told NAN that cinemas experienced a slight increase in patronage in July due to the numerous public holidays in the month. He encouraged more Nigerians to consider visiting the cinemas during their leisure to unwind.

“We recorded a total sales of ₦482,528,117 for July with 218,395 viewers in the cinemas.

“The cinemas are not doing bad but we encourage more Nigerians to cultivate the habit of visiting the cinemas,” he said.

Ajayi said the movies to be exhibited in cinemas for the month of August are Akuddaya, Meg 2, Teenage Mutant Minja, A Bag of Trouble, Blue beetle, Mikolo, The Modern Woman, Retribution and Kesari.