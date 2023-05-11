Nigeria’s cinema records N566m revenue in April

The National Chairman of CEAN, Opeyemi Ajayi, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said there had been an appreciable increase in the revenue generated in April, compared with March.

According to him, for the month of March, N441 million revenue was generated.

Ajayi also said that 220,781 viewers visited the cinemas in April as against 174,071 viewers in March.

“CEAN has witnessed an increase in sales again in the month of April. We were able to generate N566,755,146 in April, with 220,781 visitors admission into cinemas nationwide.

“The movies that were showcased in April were: Domitilla, John Wick, Super Mario Boss, Honey money and The Bloom boys.