The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nigeria’s cinema records N566m revenue in April

News Agency Of Nigeria

The body said that 220,781 viewers visited the cinemas in April as against 174,071 viewers in March.

Movie lovers at Ozone Cinemas, E-Centre, Yaba
Movie lovers at Ozone Cinemas, E-Centre, Yaba

Recommended articles

The National Chairman of CEAN, Opeyemi Ajayi, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said there had been an appreciable increase in the revenue generated in April, compared with March.

According to him, for the month of March, N441 million revenue was generated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajayi also said that 220,781 viewers visited the cinemas in April as against 174,071 viewers in March.

“CEAN has witnessed an increase in sales again in the month of April. We were able to generate N566,755,146 in April, with 220,781 visitors admission into cinemas nationwide.

“The movies that were showcased in April were: Domitilla, John Wick, Super Mario Boss, Honey money and The Bloom boys.

“For May, cinema lovers can continue to watch out for: Guardians of the Galaxy, Tue bride price, Love again, Fast X and Little Mermaid,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria’s cinema records N566m revenue in April

Nigeria’s cinema records N566m revenue in April

Falz calls for prayers as he undergoes surgery in London

Falz calls for prayers as he undergoes surgery in London

Kcee, E-money hail MC Oluomo as 'a great man & powerful man'

Kcee, E-money hail MC Oluomo as 'a great man & powerful man'

Suspense heightens as Irora Iya finale airs today!

Suspense heightens as Irora Iya finale airs today!

'Mushin 2 Mo'Hits': The Genesis of Afropop (Pulse Afrobeats Throwbacks)

'Mushin 2 Mo'Hits': The Genesis of Afropop (Pulse Afrobeats Throwbacks)

Spyro emphasises the need for spiritual guidance when choosing a partner in Lagos

Spyro emphasises the need for spiritual guidance when choosing a partner in Lagos

Someone called me a legend on Twitter and it caused a big argument - Wande Coal

Someone called me a legend on Twitter and it caused a big argument - Wande Coal

Ed Sheeran delivers first full performance of new album 'Subtract' on Apple Music Live

Ed Sheeran delivers first full performance of new album 'Subtract' on Apple Music Live

Rema extends record on Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart to 36 weeks

Rema extends record on Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart to 36 weeks

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dare Olaitan's Ile Owo is coming to Netflix [Instagram/darthcoal]

4 Nigerian titles coming to Netflix this May

Ayoola Ayolola joins 'The Chosen' [Instagram/Ayo_olla]

Ayoola Ayolola joins Christian TV show 'The Chosen'

Elvina Ibru is the 'bad guy' in 'Domitilla: The Reboot'

Tribunal rules in favour of Zeb Ejiro over 'Domitilla' copyright issue

'AY: Spotting the Difference' is a mixed bag deserving of a conversation about the complexity of taboo jokes [Instagram/@aycomedian]

Are natural disaster jokes funny? AY's Netflix comedy special fumbles answer