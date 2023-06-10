The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

A Nigerian student wants to break Guinness World Record for longest movie watching marathon

Inemesit Udodiong

The current record is held by Suresh Joachim (Sri Lanka) with 121 hours and 18 minutes.

Israel Adebiyi wants to break the Guinness World Record for the longest film/movie watching marathon [Twitter/AdebiyiIsrael_]
Israel Adebiyi wants to break the Guinness World Record for the longest film/movie watching marathon [Twitter/AdebiyiIsrael_]

Recommended articles

The artiste and 500 level Law Student of the Ekiti State State University took to Twitter on June 10, 2023 to declare his intentions.

He shared his application to the international organisation a few hours later. No date or location has been announced yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adebiyi's eyes are set on a Guiness World Record currently held by Suresh Joachim (Sri Lanka) with 121 hours and 18 minutes.

He set the record in Johannesburg, South Africa, on December 13, 2015 as part of a competition with 10 contestants in a pop-up cinema.

The films were reportedly streamed and the cinema was open to the public so other people were in attendance for parts of the attempt outside of the 10 contestants.

Adebiyi joins the growing list of Nigerians attempting to break world records, the latest being Adedamilola Adeparusi and her assistant, Jeremiah Adegoke, who are aiming for the longest cooking marathon in Ilupeju, Ekiti.

ADVERTISEMENT
Chef Dami is attempting to break Hilda Baci's record [Instagram/dammypas]
Chef Dami is attempting to break Hilda Baci's record [Instagram/dammypas] Pulse Nigeria

So far, Adeparusi has cooked for over 40 hours. This comes after Hilda Baci broke the record and set a new record for the longest cook-a-thon by cooking for over 100 hours.

Hilda Baci has surpassed the current World Record
Hilda Baci has surpassed the current World Record Pulse Nigeria

She set a new record for the longest time spent cooking by an individual on Monday, May 15, 2023, surpassing the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set by Lata Tondon of India in 2019.

The confirmation of her Guinness World Record is still pending. So far, more than seven Nigerians have made it into the impressive book.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

3 classic movies to watch before they leave Netflix this June

3 classic movies to watch before they leave Netflix this June

A Nigerian student wants to break Guinness World Record for longest movie watching marathon

A Nigerian student wants to break Guinness World Record for longest movie watching marathon

5 Emerging artists to look out for in the 2nd half of 2023

5 Emerging artists to look out for in the 2nd half of 2023

Global music event Afro-nation is coming to Nigeria

Global music event Afro-nation is coming to Nigeria

B-Red narrates how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car the first day they met

B-Red narrates how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car the first day they met

Mercy Johnson bids farewell as she lays father to rest

Mercy Johnson bids farewell as she lays father to rest

Award-winning singer Simi returns with new ballad 'Stranger'

Award-winning singer Simi returns with new ballad 'Stranger'

Bloody Civilian drops new compelling EP 'Anger Management'

Bloody Civilian drops new compelling EP 'Anger Management'

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nonso Diobi explains his absence from Nollywood [DailyPost]

Nonso Diobi is making a Nollywood comeback after 6-year break

Odunlade Ademola as a warrior in 'Orisa' [Twitter/BellaNaija]

Odunlade Adekola is fierce and warring in 'Orisa' teaser

Chioma Akpotha plays an inspector in 'A Smile, A Wink and A Tear' [Instagram/Chiomakpotha]

Here is your first look at Chioma Akpotha's new movie, 'A Smile, A Wink and A Tear'

'The Men's Club' season 4 lands official release date on Prime Video [Instagram/Primevideonaija]

'The Men's Club' season 4 lands official release date on Prime Video