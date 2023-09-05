ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Cinema ticket sales climb from ₦482.5m in July to ₦603.6m in August

News Agency Of Nigeria

CEAN national chairman expressed that patronage at the cinemas in August was quite encouraging.

Nigerian Cinema (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)
Nigerian Cinema (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)

Recommended articles

Its national chairman, Opeyemi Ajayi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos, saying patronage at the cinemas in August was quite encouraging.

According to Ajayi, 212,192 viewers were admitted into the cinemas within the period under review.

He said there was a sporadic improvement in sales and visitors patronage in August as against figures recorded in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

"August was quite a beautiful month, we showcased beautiful movies like: Akudaya, Meg 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja, A Bag of Trouble, Blue Beetle, Mikolo, The Modern Woman, Retribution and Kesari.

"We had total sales of ₦603,588,722 with 212,192 viewers admission. This is an improvement in sales compared to July when we had ₦482,528,117 total sales.

"We want Nigerians to cultivate the habit of visiting the cinemas, it is a place to be to allay stress and unwind," he said.

Ajayi said that cinema lovers should watch out for movies to be exhibited in September. The movies are Equaliser 3, A Bag of Trouble, Something Like Gold, The Nun, Mami Wata, Kanaani, A Haunting in Venice, Expendables 4, A Weekend To Forget, The Creator, and The Dive and My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Drake gifts fan $50,000 for using his furniture funds to attend his concert

Drake gifts fan $50,000 for using his furniture funds to attend his concert

Netflix is set to adapt Femi Osofisan's novel Pirates

Netflix is set to adapt Femi Osofisan's novel "Pirates"

Cinema ticket sales climb from ₦482.5m in July to ₦603.6m in August

Cinema ticket sales climb from ₦482.5m in July to ₦603.6m in August

Ruger shows the making of a hedonist in 'Ru The World'

Ruger shows the making of a hedonist in 'Ru The World'

I owe nobody any explanation on why my marriage crashed - Bolanle Ninolowo

I owe nobody any explanation on why my marriage crashed - Bolanle Ninolowo

The Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 enters its voting phase

The Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 enters its voting phase

Doyin's scheming fails during eviction nominations on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin's scheming fails during eviction nominations on 'BBNaija All Stars'

'Equalizer 3' kicks 'Kesari' to third place at Nigerian box office

'Equalizer 3' kicks 'Kesari' to third place at Nigerian box office

Omashola wins Head of House crown on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Omashola wins Head of House crown on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Report: How Real Madrid rejected Super Eagles' Osimhen as they only want Mbappe

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

Date for Super Eagles camp opening revealed

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

‘Hopefully, I'm able to do that’- Iwobi wants to emulate Okocha

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Arsenal vs Man United: Ten Hag points out 3 referee mistakes that 'robbed' his team

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

Messi bags 2 assists: Inter Miami defeats LA FC 3-1, as Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio show up in Los Angeles

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alex hits Ike over a misunderstanding on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Alex hits Ike during Thursday pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Doyin shares her thoughts on some female housemates on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Doyin gives her two cents on Cee-C, Mercy and Venita on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Adekunle takes reconciliation to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Adekunle makes a grand gesture of love for Venita on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Housemates feel Ilebaye has been playing mind games on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Ilebaye is playing mind games on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Whitemoney