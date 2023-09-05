Cinema ticket sales climb from ₦482.5m in July to ₦603.6m in August

Its national chairman, Opeyemi Ajayi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos, saying patronage at the cinemas in August was quite encouraging.

According to Ajayi, 212,192 viewers were admitted into the cinemas within the period under review.

He said there was a sporadic improvement in sales and visitors patronage in August as against figures recorded in July.

"August was quite a beautiful month, we showcased beautiful movies like: Akudaya, Meg 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja, A Bag of Trouble, Blue Beetle, Mikolo, The Modern Woman, Retribution and Kesari.

"We had total sales of ₦603,588,722 with 212,192 viewers admission. This is an improvement in sales compared to July when we had ₦482,528,117 total sales.

"We want Nigerians to cultivate the habit of visiting the cinemas, it is a place to be to allay stress and unwind," he said.