Nigeria-Igbo Epic, 'Ekpebiwo M' premieres this November

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The movie, stars Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme and other talented Nollywood actors.

'Ekpebiwo M' heads for the cinemas this November [Instagram/@shockng]
In an official post, Shock ng unveiled the first look images for the upcoming epic.

“First look at Ekpebiwo M! Nigerian actor @Chidimokeme continues his blazing comeback run as he stars as a village chief who risks everything for his faith, alongside Ini Edo and an all-star cast. Executive Produced by Jane John-Nwankwo Ph.D, Directed by Matthew Ajallys Distributed by Tribe Nation Theatrical. Redemption, sacrifice, and faith collide in this never-before-seen epic Nollywood drama hitting cinemas nationwide on November 8!” the post said.

Set in pre-colonial Eastern Nigeria, Ekpebiwo M follows the powerful story of a village chief, portrayed by Nollywood veteran Chidi Mokeme, who turns his back on tradition to embrace Christianity and begin a new journey as an evangelist. His decision is met with fierce resistance from the community, testing the limits of his newfound faith. His wife- played by Ini Edo, also struggles with his new beliefs, afraid that they will be met with dire consequences.

The film highlights the themes of faith, faith, determination, cultural values, and resilience.

Other cast members include Alex Osifo, Jide Kosoko, Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Mary Uche, Chucks Chyk, Patrick Ifeanyi Onyeochatawrycki, and Justice Slik

The epic is distributed by Tribe Nation Distribution Limited in collaboration with Lewabo Inspirational Movies.

