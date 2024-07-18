RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ngozi Nwosu explains what it means to play drug addict's mother in upcoming film

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu speaks about her new role in the film, Broken Portrait.

Ngozi Nwosu expects fans to find 'Broken Portrait' emotional [Vimeo/Richmond Amechi]
Ngozi Nwosu expects fans to find 'Broken Portrait' emotional [Vimeo/Richmond Amechi]

Recommended articles

The actress and producer, with dozens of films to her credit, is one of the notable stars from the classic 1992 film, Living in Bondage, and has continued to make waves ever since.

The 60-year-old’s latest project, Broken Portrait, an upcoming film written by Eyo Emmanuel and directed by Richmond Amechi, follows a family dealing with the drug addiction of one of its members.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, Nwosu spoke about the compelling and emotional nature of the film, especially because it deals with a sensitive issue.

The actress, who plays Ezinne Idahosa, mother to a crippling drug addict, in the film, spoke about the mental process she had to undergo.

“The story is so emotional. In fact, at some point during the shoot, I had to take a moment for myself. It’s a story that will have you fully immersed,” she said.

READ ALSO: Ogo Okpue's horror film 'A Song from the Dark' heads to Prime Video in July

Nwosu also added that the uniqueness of the story is what attracted her to the film.

“First, it was the storyline, I loved it and I knew I could do it, I took it. Then it was the uniqueness of the story. It is told differently. There are so many stories on issues like this but this one stands out.”

'Broken Portrait' follows a family dealing with the drug addiction of one of its members [Broken Portrait]
'Broken Portrait' follows a family dealing with the drug addiction of one of its members [Broken Portrait] Pulse Nigeria

Nwosu rose to fame for her role as Peaceful Peace in the popular 1990’s soap opera, Fuji House of Commotion. She admitted that a lot of things have changed in the industry since those early days.

“Nollywood has improved tremendously. We do have some problems though. For example, a lot of people who are not supposed to be producers are now producers. Everybody is after the money. Once there’s money in their hands, they want to make a film.”

She added that putting money before the craft makes the industry saturated and talents are lacking. She however maintains that “acting is a lovable career. Sometimes you’re emotionally linked to the characters you play but you have a job and must deliver.”

Speaking more about the upcoming Broken Portrait, the actress empathised with individuals struggling with drug addiction and their loved ones who have to deal with it. She further urged parents to be keen on their children’s well-being so they can correct some behaviours quickly.

'Broken Portrait' also features Teni Aladese and Taye Arimoro [Broken Portrait]
'Broken Portrait' also features Teni Aladese and Taye Arimoro [Broken Portrait] Pulse Nigeria

Having acted in a plethora of family dramas, Nwosu also added that there are general criteria she looks out for before accepting any role.

“The story has to work for me. The role I am required to play is another thing. Then, the money. Sometimes the money isn’t such a focus for me if the story is excellent. That is why I accepted to be in Broken Portrait,” she said.|

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ngozi Nwosu explains what it means to play drug addict's mother in upcoming film

Ngozi Nwosu explains what it means to play drug addict's mother in upcoming film

Jesus never raised the dead nor healed the sick - Majid says in powerful sermon

Jesus never raised the dead nor healed the sick - Majid says in powerful sermon

Did you just wake up? - Johnny Drille reacts to fan who found out he has a child

Did you just wake up? - Johnny Drille reacts to fan who found out he has a child

Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed huge international success [Afrobeats Throwback]

Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed huge international success [Afrobeats Throwback]

Before I had my daughter, I used to say I would have 5 nannies - Simi

Before I had my daughter, I used to say I would have 5 nannies - Simi

Rema's 'HEIS' sets record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024

Rema's 'HEIS' sets record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024

Young Jonn reveals the hardest part about becoming a full-blown artiste

Young Jonn reveals the hardest part about becoming a full-blown artiste

Rick Ross shares his favourite Blaqbonez song ahead of their anticipated collaboration

Rick Ross shares his favourite Blaqbonez song ahead of their anticipated collaboration

Keep the vision alive - Deyemi Okanlawon advises skit makers who want to become actors

Keep the vision alive - Deyemi Okanlawon advises skit makers who want to become actors

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Daniel Oriahi’s TIFF official selection 'The Weekend' heads to cinemas in August

Daniel Oriahi’s Tribeca Film Festival selection 'The Weekend' heads to cinemas in August

A Song from the Dark psoter

Ogo Okpue's horror film 'A Song from the Dark' heads to Prime Video in July

Itegboje is the creator of O.Y.O (On your Own)

Documentary film 'On Your Own' selected for Durban Film Festival, joins race to Oscars

'House of Ga'a' [Netflix]

Netflix releases trailer, premiere date for 'House of Ga'a' by Bolanle Austen-Peters