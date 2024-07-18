Ngozi Nwosu explains what it means to play drug addict's mother in upcoming film

The actress and producer, with dozens of films to her credit, is one of the notable stars from the classic 1992 film, Living in Bondage, and has continued to make waves ever since.

The 60-year-old’s latest project, Broken Portrait, an upcoming film written by Eyo Emmanuel and directed by Richmond Amechi, follows a family dealing with the drug addiction of one of its members.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, Nwosu spoke about the compelling and emotional nature of the film, especially because it deals with a sensitive issue.

The actress, who plays Ezinne Idahosa, mother to a crippling drug addict, in the film, spoke about the mental process she had to undergo.

“The story is so emotional. In fact, at some point during the shoot, I had to take a moment for myself. It’s a story that will have you fully immersed,” she said.

Nwosu also added that the uniqueness of the story is what attracted her to the film.

“First, it was the storyline, I loved it and I knew I could do it, I took it. Then it was the uniqueness of the story. It is told differently. There are so many stories on issues like this but this one stands out.”

Pulse Nigeria

Nwosu rose to fame for her role as Peaceful Peace in the popular 1990’s soap opera, Fuji House of Commotion. She admitted that a lot of things have changed in the industry since those early days.

“Nollywood has improved tremendously. We do have some problems though. For example, a lot of people who are not supposed to be producers are now producers. Everybody is after the money. Once there’s money in their hands, they want to make a film.”

She added that putting money before the craft makes the industry saturated and talents are lacking. She however maintains that “acting is a lovable career. Sometimes you’re emotionally linked to the characters you play but you have a job and must deliver.”

Speaking more about the upcoming Broken Portrait, the actress empathised with individuals struggling with drug addiction and their loved ones who have to deal with it. She further urged parents to be keen on their children’s well-being so they can correct some behaviours quickly.

Pulse Nigeria

Having acted in a plethora of family dramas, Nwosu also added that there are general criteria she looks out for before accepting any role.