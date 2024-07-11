Ogo Okpue's horror film 'A Song from the Dark' heads to Prime Video in July

It follows a widow who hires a spirit hunter to expel a tormenting spirit after the mysterious death of her husband. This drama explores the themes of revenge with a rich blend of the supernatural mixed with violence, and horror all within the backdrop of Nigerian mysticism.

A Song from the Dark has won many awards including Best Director First Feature Film at the Africa Movie Academy Awards 2022, and Best Director at the 2022 American Black Film Festival.

Okpue is an award-winning British Nigerian filmmaker and VFX/motion graphics artist based in Essex, United Kingdom. His previous short films have been screened at various UK and international festivals such as the London Independent Film Festival, British Urban Film Festival, African International Film Festival. He won the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards for Best Short film/Online Video.

In an interview with Deadline, Okpue said that the movie is his contribution to pushing African stories in the West.

“A Song from the Dark is part of a personal journey to push original storytelling and filmmaking from the African diaspora to wide global audiences,” Okpue said.

“The cast and crew are second-to-none and collectively we have made something very special that audiences will love. The film is an homage to my heritage, to the global black community, and my British Nigerian family,” he added.

