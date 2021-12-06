New comedy series, reality show, spark online reactions

Produced by Pay-TV provider, StarTimes, in conjunction with Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo and Wakaati TV, the series will start airing December 6.

The cast of the new TV series include top actors and social media comedians such as Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Aigbe, Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello), Lateef Adedimeji, Dele Odule, Femi Adebayo, Ebun Oloyede, Mr Macaroni, Cute Abiola, Olaiya Igwe, Broda Shaggi and Woli Agba.

Ile Alayo joins other sought-after entertainment that StarTimes is launching this Yuletide season.

This exciting content line-up includes new local and foreign drama series, live sports across the globe, and live broadcast of festive events across Lagos.

Whilst subscribers on classic and super bouquets will have access to all of these rich catalogue of entertainment, StarTimes subscribers on basic and smart bouquets only need to join the ongoing festive promo called Xmas Awoof by paying for two months on their existing bouquet and they will automatically be upgraded to Classic/Super for the same number of months.

From 1st December, StarTimes is bringing cinema blockbusters to the living room. These hit movies will be airing on the Nollywood movies and series channel – ST Nollywood Plus at 8pm daily.

Then from December 6, Ile Alayo comedy-drama series will commence airing on ST Nollywood Plus at 7:30pm Mondays to Wednesdays. Also, on December 23, the series will debut on Wakaati TV for subscribers on NOVA bouquet.

“Families at home should get set for rib-cracking scenes as new characters like Mr Macaroni, Woli Agba, Broda Shaggi, and Lateef Adedimeji grace your screen in this blockbuster comedy. It is sure going to be a laughter-filled season,” StarTimes Content Director, Viki Liu, said.

Three days later, on December 9, another thrilling series, Okirika, will debut on ST Nollywood Plus channel at 7:30pm, Thursdays to Saturdays. This series gained a lot of attention when Iyabo Ojo called for entries for the auditions, and since then, it has remained in the news. Viewers can expect a lot more than laughter from this family sitcom as leading actress Ini Edo has said that the plot explores the “underworld of crime scenes like what people do undercover using other businesses to cover up.”

Sports lovers are not left out with exciting Bundesliga, La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Coppa Italia fixtures on World Football channel. ESPN 1 and 2 will bring live NBA Basketball. Also, live combat sports actions will air on Sports Arena, the dedicated channel for combat sports. One of such matches to look out for in Bundesliga is the match between arch-rivals, Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern München on December 4.

The awoof promo opens viewing access till January when the new reality show, Breaking-In, will begin airing. Breaking-In is a reality television show that focuses on giving qualified job applicants the opportunity to meet top company executives, interview and defend their CVs with the hope of hacking and starting a dream of a lucrative career with some of the top companies in the country.

“As a brand that truly has the family interest at heart, StarTimes has loads of top-notch content to keep the whole family entertained. It is going to be a detty December for every StarTimes subscriber. No matter your age or interest, there is suitable content for you,” Viki added.

----