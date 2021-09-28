RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Young, Famous & African' premieres at Netflix global fan event Tudum

The forthcoming reality series was the only African production to be unveiled at the global fan event.

'Young, Famous and African' premieres at Netflix's Tudum

Global streaming platform recently held its first-ever fan event, Tudum where teasers and first-looks at forthcoming originals made their debut.

Interestingly, alongside over 60 productions that debuted at the three-hour event, Africa made a single debut with the Peace Hyde co-executive produced series 'Young, Famous and African'.

Confirming the exciting development, Hyde shared on Instagram:

“When we set out to create #YFA, we just had one goal in mind: To show the world an Africa that they have never seen before. An Africa that can tell its own original stories.

“Super excited that @Netflix selected ‘Young, Famous and African’ as the official African Original Netflix title to represent our continent at the prestigious Netflix global #TUDUM festival where we were among 55 titles including the Witcher, Bridgerton, Stranger Things and Extraction to be premiered for the 2022 slate.”

The forthcoming reality series set to feature celebrities from South, East and West Africa will premiere in 2022 alongside major Netflix originals.

Hyde unveiled a first look at the show back in June with details including that it will feature Nigeria's Annie Macaulay Idibia, Swanky Jerry, Ugandan entrepreneur Zari Hassan, Tanzanian star singer Diamond Platnumz and South Africa's Nadia Nakai, Khanyi Mbau, Andile Ncube, Naked DJ among others.

The official synopsis reads: "This glitzy reality series aka a real-life soap opera follows a group of young, affluent and famous A-list media personalities. Hailing from South Africa, Nigeria and East Africa, this aspirational who’s who of music, media, fashion, and Insta stars come together in JoBurg. All friends and connected, they are on a quest to find love, rekindle old flames, reboot struggling relationships as they continue to shine bright."

Hyde will co-executive produce alongside Martin Asare Amankwa and Adelaide Joshua Hill of Urban Brew Studios. It is still unclear if the top media personality will headline the show.

