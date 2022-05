Recall that Netflix announced last month that it lost over 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 with an estimated 2 million by Q2.

The shareholders allege that Netflix violated U.S. security laws by making “materially false and/or misleading statements” to its shareholders. They also claimed that Netflix “failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations and prospects.”

The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages on behalf of investors who owned Netflix shares between October 19, 2021, and April 19, 2022.

Damages claimed include “compensatory damages in favor of Plaintiff and the other Class members against all defendants, jointly and severally, for all damages sustained as a result of Defendants’ wrongdoing, in an amount to be proven at trial, including interest thereon,” Variety reports.

Since announcing its staggering loss, Netflix has reacted by introducing early tests to crack down on password sharing.