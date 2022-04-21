RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix’s new ‘Blood Sisters’ poster reveals plot detail

The Netflix local series will premiere on May 5.

Netflix has got Twitter NG buzzing with its newly unveiled poster for ‘Blood Sisters’, its first Nigerian original series.

The streamer, on Thursday, released the thrilling poster which features Ini Dima-Okojie and Nancy Isime, the series leading ladies, alongside Kate Henshaw, Ramsey Nouah, Deyemi Okanlawon and Gabriel Afolayan.

The poster hints on the series’s plot set to follow two friends bound together by the secret of a murder.

Written by Craig Freimond and Zelipa Zulu, ‘Blood Sisters’ centres on Sarah (Dima-Okojie) and Kemi (Isime). Sarah is engaged to her dream man, Kola (Deyemi Okanlawon).

However, their seemingly idyllic union has a dark side and despite Kemi’s vocal misgivings, Sarah is determined to press on with the wedding. What follows is a heart-stopping series of catastrophic events marked by murder, love, betrayal and the test of friendship.

Recall that Netflix had announced the release of the four-part series early this month amid controversy. The Biyi Bandele and Kenneth Gyang directed series was initially announced as a feature film.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

