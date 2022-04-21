Netflix’s new ‘Blood Sisters’ poster reveals plot detail

The streamer, on Thursday, released the thrilling poster which features Ini Dima-Okojie and Nancy Isime, the series leading ladies, alongside Kate Henshaw, Ramsey Nouah, Deyemi Okanlawon and Gabriel Afolayan.

The poster hints on the series’s plot set to follow two friends bound together by the secret of a murder.

Written by Craig Freimond and Zelipa Zulu, ‘Blood Sisters’ centres on Sarah (Dima-Okojie) and Kemi (Isime). Sarah is engaged to her dream man, Kola (Deyemi Okanlawon).

However, their seemingly idyllic union has a dark side and despite Kemi’s vocal misgivings, Sarah is determined to press on with the wedding. What follows is a heart-stopping series of catastrophic events marked by murder, love, betrayal and the test of friendship.