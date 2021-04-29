Netflix yanks new Elvis Chucks produced movie 'Slay' over copyright infringement
The movie had made it to number one spot in some countries before it was pulled from the streaming platform.
The movie which had already hit number one spot in some countries, was yanked after Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay called the producers out for using her song as one of the film's soundtracks without her authorization.
"So, I watched this movie last night on Netflix and my song, 'All for you' was featured without my consent or that of my management," Wendy Shay tweeted. "Producers of the movie 'Slay', it is a crime to use someone's intellectual property without her consent. Kindly do the needful or I will see y'all in court."
Neither Netflix nor the film's producers have publicly addressed the singer's claims. Produced by Elvis Chucks and directed by Adze Ugah, 'Slay' stars Ramsey Nouah, Idris Sultan, Amanda du-Pont and other celebrity actors from the continent. The comedy premiered on the streaming platform on April 26, 2021.
Watch the trailer:
This will not be the first time the platform has made headlines over copyright infringement allegations with its Nigerian titles.
In 2020, Tobore Mit-Ovuorie, a Nigerian investigative journalist accused producers of Netflix original, 'Oloture' of copyright infringement. She alleged that the movie was an adaptation of her 2014 sex-trafficking report.
