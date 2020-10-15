Netflix has ended its free trial customer acquisition style ahead of newly introduced mediums to lure in new members.

According to Variety, the latest move which is exclusive to the United States comes in the wake of the streaming platform's August launched free Netflix watch site which offers movies and series episodes free to stream without a membership.

Feature films like 'Birdbox', 'Murder Mystery', and 'The Two Popes' are available on Netflix’s Watch Free hub. Original TV series include 'Stranger Things', 'Love Is Blind', 'Elite' and 'When The See Us'.

