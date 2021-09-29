According to multiple reports, the drama series centered on how a married woman's daring sexual past colludes with her marriage will return for its second season after the streamer confirmed its first season premiered to remarkable numbers.

Created by Stacy Rukeyser and inspired by the novel '44 Chapters About 4 Men' by BB Easton, the series stars Sarah Shahi in the lead role as Billie, a suburban wife and mom whose life turns upside down when she reunites with her bad-boy ex and soon begins to recall their daring sexual past.

Confirming the series renewal, Rukeyser said: "‘Sex/Life’ is a dream come true. To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying.

"When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired. I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us.”