Nosipho Dumisa has announced Netflix's renewal of her acclaimed series, 'Blood and Water' for its second season.

The award-winning director made the big reveal to the series' cast in a video shared on Netflix SA Twitter page.

'Blood and Water' stars Ama Qamata as Puleng Khumalo, a teenager who transfers to the same high school as a girl she suspects is her sister who was abducted at birth. It also stars Natasha Thahane, Thabang Molaba, Gail Mabalene, Sello Maake ka Ncube, Xolile Tshabalala and Cindy Mahlangu.

The second African Netflix original premiered on the streaming platform on May 20, 2020 to impressive reviews.