Netflix debuts official trailer for post-Apartheid themed thriller 'I Am All Girls'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The film centers on a notorious human trafficking ring.

'I Am All Girls' official trailer [YouTube]

Netflix has premiered the official trailer for the Donavan Marsh ('Hunter', 'Killer') directed thriller 'I Am All Girls' ahead of its May 2021 global release.

Set in the dying days of Apartheid, the Nthibah Pictures production follows the chilling story of Jodie Snyman, a Special Crimes investigator, and a troubled cop, Ntombizonke. The two form an unlikely bond as they race against the clock to bring down a notorious human trafficking ring run by powerful politicians.

The thriller stars Erica Wessels, Hlubi Mboya, Mothusi Magqano, Masasa Mbangeni, Brandon Daniels and Donovan Lotz.

Confirming the film's Netflix acquisition, director Donavan Marsh revealed, “'I am All Girls' demonstrates Netflix’s commitment to telling meaningful African stories and reach audiences across the globe on important issues, while supporting ground breaking local entertainment."

Simon Swart, the film's producer added "This distribution partnership with Netflix is kismet, as they share our goal of bringing unique diverse African voices to global audiences.

ALSO READ: 'God Calling' director BB Sasore says the film is yet to recoup its N61 million budget

“Donovan and the creative team crafted something deeply moving and atmospheric, with a strong social message that will gain greater awareness and social impact through Netflix.”

'I Am All Girls' premieres on Netflix on May 14, 2021.

Watch the trailer:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

