'God Calling' director BB Sasore says the film is yet to recoup its N61 million budget

In an interview with Shock NG, Sasore revealed that despite the film's acclaim, it is yet to recoup its production cost. According to the filmmaker, the film which cost N61 million recovered two-third of its staggering budget following the Netflix acquisition deal.

Speaking on the part of production that took a chunk of the budget, Sasore said: "Though we spent over N7 Million on equipment. The cast and extras took the chunk of our budget. I am obsessed with scenes looking massive and huge.