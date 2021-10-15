Netflix debuts official trailer for Halle Berry's 'Bruised'

The new drama in which Berry plays the lead, follows the story of Jackie Justice, a mixed martial arts fighter who returns to the stage after first leaving the sports in shame.

Recall the Academy award-winning actress revealed in August that she broke several ribs while filming the feature film.

"I told the director about it, they told the insurance. We had to shut down for months and it was a big ordeal. On this, because it was an independent movie, we didn't have a big budget. The director in me said, 'I didn't come this far and work this hard to go home'," Berry told Entertainment Weekly

'Bruised' first premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival and is set for theatrical release on November 17 and available on Netflix on November 24.