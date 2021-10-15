RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix debuts official trailer for Halle Berry's 'Bruised'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new film is the Academy award winner's directorial debut.

Halle Berry in official trailer for 'Bruised' [YouTube]
Halle Berry in official trailer for 'Bruised' [YouTube]

Netflix has debuted the official trailer for Halle Berry's much talked about new film 'Bruised' ahead of its theatrical and streaming premiere.

Recommended articles

The new drama in which Berry plays the lead, follows the story of Jackie Justice, a mixed martial arts fighter who returns to the stage after first leaving the sports in shame.

Recall the Academy award-winning actress revealed in August that she broke several ribs while filming the feature film.

"I told the director about it, they told the insurance. We had to shut down for months and it was a big ordeal. On this, because it was an independent movie, we didn't have a big budget. The director in me said, 'I didn't come this far and work this hard to go home'," Berry told Entertainment Weekly

'Bruised' first premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival and is set for theatrical release on November 17 and available on Netflix on November 24.

Watch the trailer:

Bruised | Halle Berry | Official Trailer | Netflix

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s 'downfall'

‘He promised me a house and failed to deliver’ – Spiritualist claims he caused Essien’s 'downfall'

Trending

Actress Adunni Ade reveals how she was molested on set

Adunni Adw [Instagram/IamAdunniAde]

A real-life 'Squid Game' is reportedly being organized in Abu Dhabi

Giant Doll Squid Game

BBNaija 2021: Angel says Jackie B defamed her while in the house

Bbnaija Angel and Jackie B [Instagram]

DC Comics confirm the new Superman character is bisexual

The new Superman character is bisexual [BBC News]