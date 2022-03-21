Netflix has released an official first-look at its newest Nigerian original feature film 'The Man of God' produced by Bolanle Austen Peters' BAP production.
Netflix debuts official trailer for Bolanle Austen Peters' 'The Man of God'
The Netflix original is set to premiere on April 16, 2022.
Starring Akah Nnani in the lead role, the film follows the story of a young man torn between accepting his torturous religious background and living his own life.
'The Man of God' trailer teases the character's whirlwind life from music to ministry before his well built life crashes. There are also hints of murder and intense drama. According to the director, Austen Peters, the film promises to finally give subscribers a praiseworthy film.
Nnani stars alongside Osas Ighodaro, Atlanta Bridget, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Patrick Doyle and Jude Chkwuka in the Shola Dada scripted film.
Watch the trailer:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng