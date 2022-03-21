RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix debuts official trailer for Bolanle Austen Peters' 'The Man of God'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Netflix original is set to premiere on April 16, 2022.

The Man of God Netflix movie [Instagram]
The Man of God Netflix movie [Instagram]

Netflix has released an official first-look at its newest Nigerian original feature film 'The Man of God' produced by Bolanle Austen Peters' BAP production.

Recommended articles

Starring Akah Nnani in the lead role, the film follows the story of a young man torn between accepting his torturous religious background and living his own life.

'The Man of God' trailer teases the character's whirlwind life from music to ministry before his well built life crashes. There are also hints of murder and intense drama. According to the director, Austen Peters, the film promises to finally give subscribers a praiseworthy film.

Nnani stars alongside Osas Ighodaro, Atlanta Bridget, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Patrick Doyle and Jude Chkwuka in the Shola Dada scripted film.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Netflix debuts official trailer for Bolanle Austen Peters' 'The Man of God'

Netflix debuts official trailer for Bolanle Austen Peters' 'The Man of God'

Many great scenes were deleted - Annie Idibia reacts to 'Young, Famous & African' feature

Many great scenes were deleted - Annie Idibia reacts to 'Young, Famous & African' feature

BBNaija's Ifuennada threatens to share photos of men sending her d*ck photos

BBNaija's Ifuennada threatens to share photos of men sending her d*ck photos

The Voice Nigeria season 4 is set to kick off with a live audition with the voice train

The Voice Nigeria season 4 is set to kick off with a live audition with the voice train

Efe Irele, Timini Egbuson unveiled as leads in Uyoyou Adia's 'Hey You!'

Efe Irele, Timini Egbuson unveiled as leads in Uyoyou Adia's 'Hey You!'

John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen reveals she completed IVF

John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen reveals she completed IVF

Simi becomes first female artiste in Africa to hit 100 million plays on Audiomack

Simi becomes first female artiste in Africa to hit 100 million plays on Audiomack

2Face Idibia defends wife, Annie over comments on reality TV show

2Face Idibia defends wife, Annie over comments on reality TV show

Duru talks about new single – Wayte ft Davido and Peruzzi, clears the air on the song’s themes and release date

Duru talks about new single – Wayte ft Davido and Peruzzi, clears the air on the song’s themes and release date

Trending

Finally! Meet The Real Housewives of Lagos

The Real Housewives of Lagos on Showmax

Why I was banned 2 years for standing up for poorly paid Nigerian actors - Jim Ike

Jim Ike

RMD recounts avoiding the pulpit for many years as he takes new movie role

Richard Mofe-Damijo [Instagram]

Producers paid me N10- N30k for roles - Nollywood veteran Fabian Adibe

Fabian Adibe in 'Staff of Odo' [YouTube]